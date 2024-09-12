National Football League Bengals' Cam Taylor-Britt knocks Chiefs' Xavier Worthy: 'He can run straight' Published Sep. 12, 2024 3:51 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy ran a record 4.21 40-yard dash at the combine and had a pair of touchdowns in his NFL debut last week against the Baltimore Ravens.

Consider Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt unimpressed.

"Speed. That's about it. He can run straight, run jet sweeps and just run straight. He can't do too much else, so that's about it," Taylor-Britt said on Wednesday when asked what Worthy brings to the table. "He's only 100-something pounds. If you put hands on him, you'll stop the speed, so, basically, get your hands on him."

This is where we mention that Kansas City hosts Cincinnati on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Worthy had just two receptions in the Chiefs' Week 1 win, but one of those was a 35-yard touchdown catch, and he also exploded through the Baltimore defense for a 21-yard score on the ground. The Chiefs traded up to the No. 28 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to select Worthy, who played three seasons at Texas.

On the other hand, Britt and the Bengals are coming off a Week 1 loss to the New England Patriots, who are widely expected to finish with one of the worst records in the NFL this season. In that loss, Taylor-Britt logged seven combined tackles.

Last season, Taylor-Britt totaled four interceptions, 11 passes defensed and 50 combined tackles in 12 games. Cincinnati selected the cornerback in the second round of the 2022 draft out of Nebraska.

The Chiefs and Bengals have frequently crossed paths of late, with Cincinnati a combined 3-2 against Kansas City since 2021 (three regular season games, two postseason games). Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow, who didn't play in last season's regular-season meeting due to a wrist injury, is 3-1 against the Chiefs.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Cam Taylor-Britt Xavier Worthy

share