Bears waive former All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson, offensive lineman Cody Whitehair
Bears waive former All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson, offensive lineman Cody Whitehair

Published Feb. 15, 2024

The Chicago Bears waived former All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson and offensive lineman Cody Whitehair on Thursday.

A fourth-round draft by Chicago in 2017, Jackson had 15 interceptions and returned three for touchdowns in seven seasons. He also ran back three fumble recoveries for scores.

Jackson was All-Pro in 2018 when he had six interceptions and returned two for TDs. He made his second Pro Bowl the following season. Jackson recorded one interception in 12 games last year.

Whitehair, drafted by the Bears in the second round in 2016, made the Pro Bowl in 2018. He played in 124 games and started 118, mostly at center or left guard.

Whitehair appeared in all 17 games last season and started 11. It was the first year he did not start each game he played.

The Bears went 7-10 last season. They have the No. 1 pick in the draft in April after acquiring Carolina's first-rounder in the trade that also brought top receiver DJ Moore to Chicago last March. Chicago also has the ninth pick.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

