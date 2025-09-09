National Football League 'Dominating' to 'Disappointing': Bears Lament Self-Inflicted Errors in Week 1 Collapse Published Sep. 9, 2025 2:51 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

CHICAGO — As the Minnesota Vikings celebrated a 21-point fourth quarter and a comeback victory Monday night, the Chicago Bears finished the night at the opposite end of the same turnaround, frustrated at how many of their problems were self-inflicted issues.

If you need a sequence to encapsulate the flags and missed opportunities that paved the way for Minnesota's comeback, it came late in the third quarter, with Chicago leading 17-6 with a first down at the Minnesota 24. A run play for a first down was negated by a holding penalty, and then an intentional grounding call on Caleb Williams set up a third-and-30. That led to a missed 50-yard field goal, and 21 straight Vikings points later, the Bears had a demoralizing 27-24 opening loss.

"All the sudden, it starts going backwards, and negative plays are happening," first-year Bears coach Ben Johnson said. "It cost us some points, big-time. ... You look at the stat sheet and see 12 penalties, that's got to get cleaned up in a hurry, and yet, we've been saying that all of training camp as well. We'll find a way to get that done. It's going to be a collective effort. No one's pointing fingers."

To have a game in hand and see it slip away so drastically against a division rival is a discouraging way to start a season, especially as the Bears try to cast a new identity as they seek their first winning record in any season since 2018.

"We felt like we were dominating the game. We were in control," Williams said. "That mentality is something that we have, something that we preach, and that didn't happen today. It's not a play-call thing, it's not anything like that, it's just being able to go out there and execute the plays that are called, execute them at a high level. It's something we take pride in, and today that didn't happen."

Williams had been a source of optimism early, as his first drive under new coach Ben Johnson was near-perfect, completing 6 of 6 passes for 51 yards and scrambling 9 yards for a touchdown. He would complete his first 10 passes for 86 yards, then the entire offense hit a lull where they totaled three points from their next nine drives, and Williams went 9-for-21 for 73 yards.

Caleb Williams' first drive under new Bears head coach Ben Johnson was near perfect, rushing for a touchdown to give Chicago an early lead in Monday's game. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

Johnson's confidence might have gotten the best of him early, as the Bears faced a fourth-and-3 at the Minnesota 21 in the second quarter and he opted to go for it, rather than bank some points and extend their lead. Williams' pass to D.J. Moore went incomplete, and the gamble kept the Vikings close at a time when very little was going right for them.

"We liked the decision at the time," Johnson said.

The persistent penalties were also a lift to the Vikings, stopping the Bears when their opponents struggled to do so. Minnesota's first points came after a 42-yard pass interference call, and the Bears were flagged for four false starts in the first half alone.

"We're hurting ourselves more than anything," tight end Cole Kmet said. "We just need to negate those negatives, and I think we would have had a better outcome there. I wish I knew (how to limit mistakes), but unfortunately, that's been a little bit of a theme for us throughout the preseason and in training camp. Obviously, it showed its head today a little bit."

Even after falling behind 27-17, the Bears rallied, getting a touchdown from Williams to Rome Odunze to pull within 27-24 with 2:02 left. With only time out left, it was crucial for the Bears to get the Vikings' drive to start before the two-minute warning. Getting a touchback without a return would mean the clock wouldn't start, giving Chicago one more way to stop the clock, and Johnson estimated a three-and-out would get the Bears the ball back with 56 seconds left, ample time to set up a game-tying field goal.

If the goal is a touchback at the 35, the Bears could have eliminated any risk of a return and kicked it out of bounds to put the ball at the 40, but Johnson called for kicker Cairo Santos to kick the ball far enough it couldn't be returned.

"The intent was for the ball to go out of the end zone," he said.

Ben Johnson's Bears got off to a strong start in his first game as head coach, until a series of errors casued their collapse in the fourth quarter. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Santos' kick was deep in the end zone, but the Vikings smartly fielded it — returner Ty Chandler even looked quickly to the Vikings sideline to make sure he should bring it out. That meant Minnesota's drive started with 1:55 left, the two-minute stoppage taking place before first down. Instead of 56 seconds, the Bears got the ball back with 0:09 on the clock, one last bad execution, and an ill-fated pass-and-lateral play never made it past their own 35-yard line.

"Obviously, a disappointing way to start the season for us," Johnson said. "To have a 17-6 lead and then to see it go the way it did in the fourth quarter, we said going into Week 1 that the team that made the least number of mistakes would win the game, and unfortunately, we were on the wrong side of that."

The Bears now have a short week before heading to another crucial division game at Detroit to take on the Lions in Week 2, where Johnson will go up against the team that helped make him a top head coach candidate the last few years. They won't have another divisional game until Week 11, so it's possible the Bears dig an 0-2 hole in the NFC North with another two months before they even have a chance to improve on that record, getting the Vikings again on the road on Nov. 16.

Greg Auman is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He previously spent a decade covering the Buccaneers for the Tampa Bay Times and The Athletic. You can follow him on Twitter at @gregauman .

