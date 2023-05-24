National Football League Bears QB Justin Fields focused on winning, 'could care less' about extension Published May. 24, 2023 12:57 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Justin Fields is eligible to sign an extension following the 2023 season.

However, the 2021 first-round pick says he isn't focused on how much he could potentially earn a year from now after Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson's record-breaking contracts. Rather, Fields is focused on doing something the Chicago Bears didn't do much of last season: Winning.

"I'm not worried about contracts," Fields told reporters Tuesday, "I'm worried about wins. I could care less [about an extension]."

The Bears had the NFL's worst record in 2022, going 3-14 as they lost their final 10 games of the season. Fields was arguably the lone bright spot for Chicago, throwing for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with an 85.2 passer rating. He also rushed for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns.

But Fields wasn't without his warts, either. He was sacked 55 times last season, tied for most in the league, with some of the blame falling on his shoulders for not getting rid of the ball quickly enough. The Bears also ranked 28th in total offense as Fields threw for 200-plus yards in a game just twice in 2022.

But Fields was surrounded by one of the worst groups of offensive talent in the league, with tight end Cole Kmet leading the team in receiving yards last season with 544 yards.

As 2023 could determine whether the Bears want to extend Fields or even pick up his fifth-year option, he isn't looking for sympathy for his situation last season.

"I just try not to make excuses," Fields said. "I feel like I said this multiple times last year — no matter what the situation is, I’m going to go out there on the field and play my hardest for my teammates, for my coaches. So that’s kind of how I look at it."

To get a better idea if Fields is their quarterback of the future, the Bears made a few splashes on offense over the offseason. The most notable pickup was wide receiver DJ Moore, whom the Bears acquired from the Carolina Panthers in the blockbuster deal for the No. 1 draft pick.

Moore has had 1,000-plus-yard receiving seasons in three of the past four years. But it's not the star receiver's talent that stands out to Fields.

"His personality, I think just the way he acts around the guys, he just fits in really well with our team," Fields said.

Chicago also acquired receiver Chase Claypool during the 2022 season ahead of the trade deadline, giving the Pittsburgh Steelers a second-round pick. But Claypool played in just five games with Fields, recording only 10 receptions over those contests.

Now that they have a whole offseason to work together, Fields has noticed Claypool making strides in his game.

"Chase has improved tremendously from the end of last year to now," Fields said. "That’s one thing I’m truly proud to say, seeing his work ethic, his attitude change. You can just see he’s taking another step, so definitely excited for that."

The additions of Moore and Claypool aren't the only moves the Bears have made recently to build around Fields. They selected Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright with the No. 10 overall pick. They also signed running back D'Onta Foreman and tight end Robert Tonyan earlier in the offseason.

Fields said he appreciates the continued investment the team has made in him.

"It's awesome for me getting that trust from the coaching staff," Fields said. "You guys don't see it, but we communicate here all the time, we trust each other fully. Just having them behind me, they know the kind of leader I am to my teammates, they know how great I want to be, the work I put in. It's just great to have them behind my back for sure."

