Bears place safety Jaquan Brisker on injured reserve because of Week 5 concussion

Published Nov. 14, 2024 7:14 p.m. ET

The Chicago Bears placed safety Jaquan Brisker on injured reserve on Thursday because of a concussion.

It's the third known concussion in as many years for Brisker, who reported symptoms the day after Chicago's win over Carolina in Week 5. He has missed the past four games and will miss at least four more after being placed on IR. The 25-year-old Brisker has 40 tackles, an interception, two pass breakups and a forced fumble in his third season since Chicago drafted him in 2022.

In other injury news, defensive end Montez Sweat practiced Thursday on a limited basis after sitting out the previous day because of an ankle injury.

The Bears (4-5) have lost three straight games. They host rival Green Bay (6-3) on Sunday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

in this topic
