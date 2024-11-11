National Football League Bears mulling over whether to fire offensive coordinator Shane Waldron Published Nov. 11, 2024 5:59 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Chicago Bears are mulling whether to fire offensive coordinator Shane Waldron in the wake of another dismal outing, coach Matt Eberflus said Monday.

"The process of that, we're going through that right now," he said. "All those adjustments and changes and things that we're gonna do — we're still in the evaluation phase of that."

Eberflus vowed to make changes following a 19-3 face-plant against the New England Patriots for Chicago's third straight loss. He just wasn't ready to announce them.

"I just think that right now, to come out here less than 24 hours and make all those changes or changes that you want to make and state," Eberflus said. "When I have those answers, I'll get them to you. I'm just not at that point right now."

Eberflus said the decision on Waldron is "mine alone, yessir." Chicago could strip Waldron of his play-calling duties if it doesn't let him go.

The Bears (4-5) ranked 30th in the NFL in total offense and 24th in scoring through Sunday. Chicago has gone back-to-back games and 23 consecutive possessions without a touchdown since scoring in the final minute at Washington in Week 8, when they lost on a Hail Mary pass by Jayden Daniels, and the schedule is about to get much tougher. Six of the final eight games are against the NFC North, starting with Green Bay's visit this week.

Waldron is in his first year with the Bears after replacing the fired Luke Getsy. He spent the previous three seasons as offensive coordinator under Pete Carroll in Seattle. He helped quarterback Geno Smith go from a journeyman to AP Comeback Player of the Year in 2022 after passing for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns.

In Chicago, players urged Waldron to coach them harder after a loss at Indianapolis in Week 3. The Bears won their next three games against struggling teams, beating the Los Angeles Rams, Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Since then, Caleb Williams appears to be regressing. The No. 1 draft pick has completed just 48 of 95 passes during this stretch and was sacked nine times against New England, after showing signs of progress during the winning streak.

"We've won some games in a row so there is evidence on tape that we've had togetherness, complementary football, played winning football and for you to sit there and say we haven't done that, that's not true," Eberflus said. "I would say that I also understand that we've lost three in a row and there's an urgency there and there's an adjustment, changes that are necessary in that process because it hasn't worked the last three weeks, and I'm fully aware of that, too. Again, I'm not just at that point right now in terms of stating those changes because we're in the middle of that process."

The Bears will try to stop a 10-game losing streak to Green Bay when they host the Packers on Sunday. Chicago has lost 25 of the past 28 meetings, including the NFC championship at the end of the 2010 season.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

