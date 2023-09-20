Bears' Justin Fields clarifies his comments on 'coaching' being a part of his struggles

National Football League
Updated Sep. 20, 2023 3:54 p.m. ET

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears were handled on their home turf by the now Jordan Love-led Green Bay Packers in Week 1 and are now 0-2 on the 2023 NFL season. Next, they hit the road to face the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX).

It can't get any worse for the Bears, right? Think again.

On Wednesday, Fields told the Chicago press corps that he has been playing too "robotic." He stressed that he was going to shift his focus to playing more with instinct and thinking less. 

When asked to elaborate on what he meant, he said that the reason for his struggles "could be coaching."

"They're doing their job when they're giving me what to look at, stuff like that," he continued, "but at the end of the day, I can't be thinking about that. I prepare myself throughout the week, and when the game comes, it's time to play free at that point. Thinking less and playing more."

Later in the day, Fields walked back his comments, saying he was taken out of context and that he feels he needs to play better.

Across Chicago's first two games, Fields has totaled just 427 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, three interceptions and a 70.7 passer rating, while completing 60.6% of his passes. He has run for 62 yards and one touchdown. The Bears lost 38-20 to the Packers and then fell 27-17 at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2.

Matt Eberflus is in his second season as Chicago's head coach, with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy also in his second season in said position. Chicago is averaging just 273.5 total yards per game (27th in NFL) and 18.5 points per game (22nd) this season.

What's gone wrong for Justin Fields this season?

What's gone wrong for Justin Fields this season?

Fields is in his third season in the NFL, where he has mostly done damage running the football. Last season, Fields, who the previous regime of general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy traded up in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft to select, ran for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns.

While he has flaunted the ability to throw the deep ball, Fields owns a career 78.8 passer rating and has completed just 59.8% of his passes. The Bears have accrued a 5-22 record with him under center.

