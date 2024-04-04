National Football League
Bears, Caleb Williams reportedly work on offense install during pre-draft meet
Bears, Caleb Williams reportedly work on offense install during pre-draft meet

Published Apr. 4, 2024 1:54 p.m. ET

Leading up to the NFL Draft later this month, the Chicago Bears hosted USC quarterback Caleb Williams at the team's facility this week. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner reportedly dined with Bears staff Tuesday night and conducted his visit at Halas Hall on Wednesday. 

The Bears, who own the No. 1 pick, seem poised to select Williams after trading quarterback Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers in March. 

General manager Ryan Poles stated last week that Williams would be part of the team's initial top-30 visits during the first week of April, as teams can bring in up to 30 draft-eligible prospects for pre-draft visits. Other prospects slated to meet with Chicago, who own the No. 9 pick as well, include Alabama outside linebacker Dallas Turner and Washington receiver Rome Odunze

During Williams' Chicago visit, the Bears followed up on the time they spent with him before his USC pro day in March. 

"I've done this over the years when guys come in: You can really do some installations, take a break and then have them reinstall back to you just in terms of recall," Poles said via ESPN. "Build relationships with coaches. Make sure that there's compatibility there."

The Bears also had Williams undergo medical testing, which he skipped at last month's NFL Scouting Combine. 

Williams seems like a lock to be the No. 1 overall pick at this point, and it's unclear whether he has other team visits scheduled prior to the draft.

