Ben Johnson Reveals How Bears TE Colston Loveland Can Improve In 2026

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson transformed the once 5-12 team into an NFC North winner and playoff contender in just one season at the helm. Heading into next season, tight end Colston Loveland could see even more production with Johnson's offseason plans.

The 2025 first-rounder — who led the Bears’ offense in receiving yards — became an underrated target for quarterback Caleb Williams last season. Loveland’s 713 receiving yards and six touchdowns were an impressive start in his rookie season. For Johnson, Loveland has the potential to build off his numbers, calling on him to improve in a certain area in Year 2.

"I’m really happy with where he's at right now. We've been able to take the route tree to the next level, and it's something we're going to continue to develop in training camp as well," Johnson told reporters on Tuesday as the Bears took the field for minicamp.

Loveland was able to stand out among a talented Bears wide receivers room in his rookie season. His emergence allowed the Bears to move on from veteran wide receiver D.J. Moore in the offseason, trading him to the Buffalo Bills. He also had more receiving yards than Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III, hauling in 58 of his 82 targets.

Colston Loveland and Ben Johnson were able to help the Bears win the NFC North in their first season in Chicago. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/tns)

With minimal roster turnover on the offensive side of the ball this offseason, continuing to make Loveland a prime target will be incredibly important for Williams. The Bears' only notable addition to the receivers room was LSU wide receiver Zavion Thomas, selecting him in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Bears were able to have one of the league's top offenses this past season, ranking in the top 10 in yards and points. But if they're able to get more out of Loveland in 2026, then the Bears' offense could be even more dangerous this upcoming season.

Johnson seems to sense that Loveland could take a leap.

"I love what he brings to the table, Johnson said. "He's one of the most consistent players I've been around and that's saying a lot. … But he's in early. He's always in his playbook. He's always taking notes. I think he really thrives with being available in the pressure moments."