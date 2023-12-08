National Football League 'Bear Bets': The Group Chat's best NFL Week 14 bets, including Eagles-Cowboys Published Dec. 8, 2023 3:38 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Another exciting weekend of NFL football is upon us, meaning it's another opportunity to throw some money down on the big games.

And if you are betting on the games, you'll want to listen to The Group Chat segment of the latest "Bear Bets" episode as the fellas break down this week's biggest matchups.

FOX Sports' Chris "The Bear" Fallica and Geoff Schwartz, along with Sam Panayotovich and Will Hill, had a lot of thoughts on the Week 14 slate, including the big NFC East battle and a possible future bet to make.

Let's get right to their bets.

The Eagles and Cowboys renew their rivalry again this weekend. Philadelphia got the upper hand in the first battle this season, but many were impressed by Dallas. Do you think the Cowboys (-3.5) get their revenge or are there other plays you like in this game?

Sammy P: Leaning toward the Under if it moves up from 51.5

"I know the primetime Unders are very popular, but if this gets to 52.5, 53 I might just have to go Under. These two teams know each other extremely well. I know the offenses are really good.

"That's a lot of points, guys. I mean, we're watching games constantly in the 30s and 40s. So to hang a 50, 52.5 in my face, that's a lot of points. Dallas' defense should get through to the pocket."

Hill: Cowboys team total Over 27.5, lean toward Cowboys' money line.

"I just think the Cowboys are gonna get their points. Last week was the fourth-straight home game for Dallas where it scored 40-plus. Some of that is coming from pick-sixes, but they are a machine on offense, especially at home. Philly's linebackers, Philly's ability to cover the slot, I just think there's a lot of holes there."

Schwartz: Lean Cowboys -3.5

"It just feels like a tough, physical and emotional stretch for Philly. For, like, the fourth-straight week, it has to get up for one of the better teams in the NFL. You're on the road. You're playing on a fast surface, which really benefits Dallas in this situation. Jalen Hurts, I think still sort of not 100%. The offense and defense are not what they were last season."

The Bills and Chiefs will also meet again this weekend, pitting two of the league's best QBs against each other at Arrowhead. Despite the Bills' 6-6 record, they're only 1.5-point underdogs against an 8-4 Chiefs team. Do you like any plays in this game or related to this matchup?

Hill: Bills to win Super Bowl

"I've made dumber bets than the Bills at 50-1 to win the Super Bowl. All these teams are beat up. I know the Bills have a tough schedule, but if they got in, there's no dominant team that they couldn't beat. They're in Kansas City, they're only getting 1.5 points. So if you want to just put a little couch change on something … I've made worse bets in my life."

Schwartz: Possibly play the Bills +1.5

"We just used to be able to say, ‘Take Patrick Mahomes as a short favorite and just put the money on the Chiefs and be done with it.' This year, you just can't do that right now. Are you comfortable laying even -1.5 points with Kansas City at the moment?

"Buffalo is off a bye. Their offense is a little bit better after firing Ken Dorsey."

The MVP odds had another shake up this week. Brock Purdy and Dak Prescott are the co-favorites for MVP (+300) while Jalen Hurts isn't too far behind at +350. Do you lean toward any of these quarterbacks? I know one member of the Group Chat has another player they believe should win MVP.

The Bear: Lean Purdy out of that group, but the time to wager on him might have passed.

"I do think that the Cowboys have to win that division [for Prescott to win], especially being that the Niners already beat the Cowboys badly and the Niners went into Philadelphia and won. So I think, like, an Eagles one-seed like argument, I don't think that's going to hold up [for Jalen Hurts]."

Sammy P: Please consider Tyreek Hill to win MVP

"They weren't padding stats like Dak does in Dallas. I've been trying to speak this Tyreek MVP thing into existence. And the common thing is who have the Dolphins beaten and you'll look at the Dallas Cowboys schedule and they haven't beaten a team with a winning record yet.

"Tyreek Hill is the most unguardable player in the league. He has 611 yards after the catch. He's gonna have 2,000 yards this year. He might have 20 touchdowns. We haven't seen a receiver ever do stuff like this. If he stays healthy, Miami gets the No. 1 seed in the AFC, goes 13-4 and has 2,000 yards and maybe 900 after the catch. How does he not get more love? It is so lazy to me, guys, that the bookmakers do the same thing all season."

Schwartz: Hill (+1400) could have a chance

"If Dak Prescott falters a little bit, Brock Purdy down the stretch kind of falters, Jalen Hurts has some poor games and Patrick Mahomes is not able to [get to that level], I think Hill gets 2,000 yards, X amount of touchdowns and has the best season in wide receiver history — which I think right now numbers wise is tracking that direction — then I think it's a very real possibility he wins MVP."

Hill: Lean Purdy out of that group

"I think it's a quarterback award. I think the quarterback is going to win. I don't know if I'd still bet [Purdy to win at] 3-1, but their last four games are against the Rams, Seahawks, Cardinals and then Christmas night, they host the Ravens. If they went 14-3, he's got a ton of touchdowns, he's only got a handful of picks and they're the No. 1 seed, I think Purdy's gonna win this award."

Other favorite Week 14 plays?

Sammy P: Bears +3 vs. Lions

"I'm betting against Dan Campbell. Again though, because I love to do it. I mean, the last memory I have of Jared Goff in December in Chicago, it was when it was so cold guys. It was 25 degrees. The Rams went into Chicago. It was 29 and snowy. And Jared Goff threw four interceptions. And he, he complained after the game, about how he couldn't grip the ball. It was so cold. If you look at the forecast in Chicago for Sunday, we're talking the low of 26 potential snow, it's going to be windy, it's going to be ugly."

The Bear: 49ers -10.5 vs. Seahawks

"This does not feel like a close game, despite the fact that you're getting Seattle with the extra rest. I think there's going to be a large assumption from people who think the 49ers are going to have a letdown this week. I don't think that's going to be the case. I just don't think this is a good matchup for Seattle."

