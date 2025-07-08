National Football League 2025 NFL Odds: Bettors Backing Cowboys In Week 1 Matchup Against Eagles Published Jul. 10, 2025 1:05 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

NFL Week 1 is less than two months away, and bettors are ready for some football.

And they're especially ready for the very first matchup of the season — Cowboys at Eagles on Thursday, Sept. 4.

Philadelphia and Dallas have each won two of the last four NFC East titles.

Dallas comes into this game after notching a disappointing 7-10 record in 2024 and missing the playoffs.

The Eagles, on the other hand, dominated the Chiefs 40-22 in the Super Bowl to cap off an impressive 2024 campaign.

Currently, the Cowboys are 7-point underdogs.

So which side is the public on?

At BetMGM, Dallas +7 is the most-bet team in tickets for Week 1. Additionally, the Cowboys +7 are the second-most-bet team in handle.

And the most-bet Week 1 underdog on the moneyline?

You guessed it — it's Cowboys +260 (tickets).

Also at the BetMGM, in tickets, this matchup is the most-bet game of the entire opening-week slate and the point total is the second-most-bet in Overs.

Let's take a closer look at the odds at BetMGM as of July 10.

COWBOYS @ EAGLES (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Eagles -7 (Eagles favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Cowboys cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -325 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.08 total); Cowboys +260 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Total Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Do the Eagles have the recipe to repeat as Super Bowl champions?

Will Dak Prescott start his comeback campaign with a Week 1 win?

According to FOX Sports NFL writer Henry McKenna, the answer is no.

"The 2025 season won’t get off to a fun start for Dallas," McKenna noted. "This game will probably be closer than folks expect, given Philly’s Super Bowl hangover.

"But at this point in the season, the Eagles are just going to be too dominant with their run game to let this game slip between their fingers."

FOX Sports NFL writer Ralph Vacchiano echoed a similar sentiment.

"The Eagles humiliated Dallas twice last season by a combined score of 75-13," Vacchiano wrote. "Also, defending champs are 13-5 in these stand-alone, Thursday night openers.

"It’s hard to imagine Philly stumbling out of the gate in a division game."

