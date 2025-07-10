National Football League Giants Legend Eli Manning Out on Ownership Stake: 'It's Too Expensive For Me' Updated Jul. 10, 2025 11:31 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

In February, the New York Giants announced that they were exploring a sale of a non-controlling, minority stake in the franchise, with former team quarterback Eli Manning among the initial names mentioned as a potential suitor. However, one can now erase Manning from the buyers' list.

"Basically, it's too expensive for me," Manning said about purchasing a stake in the Giants in an interview with CNBC Sport. "These numbers are getting very big ... a 1% stake in something valued at $10 billion, it turns into a very big number. I love the Giants, and I think it is deserving of that valuation. There will be people that want to go for it, and I was kind of along for the ride. It really was a matter of just some complications with the fact that I'm doing broadcasting. I wouldn't be able to talk to the players. I coach in the Pro Bowl. I do a high school football camp where college guys come.

"There was going to be a lot of conflicts, and it was going to affect my day job, so I kind of had to pull out of the Giants deal, but still, obviously, I'm here and have access and still very involved in the Giants organization."

Hall of Famer Michael Strahan, who played his entire 15-year career with the Giants (1993-2007), with whom he won Super Bowl XLII, has also been a reported suitor to purchase a percentage of the available stake in the franchise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Originally the sole possession of the Mara family, the Giants, who were founded by Tim Mara in 1925, sold a 50% stake in the franchise to Bob Tisch in 1991. Since said year, the Mara and Tisch families have each had a 50% stake in the team, with John Mara and Steve Tisch the current primary co-owners.

As for Manning, New York traded up to select the signal-caller with the No. 1 pick in the 2004 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. A four-time Pro Bowler, Manning helped the Giants win Super Bowl XLII and Super Bowl XLVI, with the quarterback winning MVP honors for both title game victories over the New England Patriots.

Manning, who spent his entire 16-year career with the Giants (2004-19), is first in franchise history with 57,023 passing yards, 366 passing touchdowns and 117 wins. New York recently traded up to select another quarterback from Ole Miss, moving up to the No. 25 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to select Jaxson Dart.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share