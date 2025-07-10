National Football League
Chargers RB Najee Harris Injured Eye In Fireworks Accident on Fourth of July
Updated Jul. 10, 2025 8:32 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris was involved in a fireworks accident that took place at a Fourth of July event in Antioch, California, and he sustained an eye injury, his agent, Doug Hendrickson, confirmed Thursday.

"Najee Harris was present at a 4th of July event where a fireworks' mishap resulted in injuries to several attendees," Hendrickson shared in a statement. "Najee sustained a superficial eye injury during the incident, but is fully expected to be ready for the upcoming NFL season."

Contra Costa Fire Protection District shared that five people were injured in the incident, though the identities of those involved were kept anonymous. One of the five people who were injured suffered injuries that were classified as serious. Four people were taken to the hospital, while the fifth person injured transported themselves to the hospital. 

Shortly after the news broke of the incident, there was some online speculation that Harris was involved. The Mercury News reported earlier Thursday that Harris was injured in the accident and was treated at two different hospitals.

Harris, 27, is a native of Antioch, a city located between San Francisco and Sacramento. After spending the first four seasons of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Harris signed a one-year contract worth $5.25 million in guaranteed money with the Chargers in March.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

National Football League
Los Angeles Chargers
