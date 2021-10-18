Cleveland Browns Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns cratering with injuries and losses mounting 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2021 season with high expectations after an AFC divisional-round appearance in 2020.

But so far, things have not gone according to plan — and they appear to only be getting worse.

After a disappointing 37-14 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6, the Browns are 3-3 and in last place in the AFC North.

They have lost two games in a row for the first time under head coach Kevin Stefanski, but the losses on the field are arguably becoming secondary to the losses the Browns are facing off of it.

Starting wide receiver Jarvis Landry has missed the past four games for the Browns because of a sprained MCL, and leading rusher Nick Chubb missed the loss against the Cardinals due to a calf injury.

During the loss to Arizona, the Browns also lost backup running back Kareem Hunt to a calf injury and rookie linebacker and leading tackler Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to an ankle sprain.

The Browns lead the NFL in rushing, with 168.5 yards per game, but with their top two running backs sidelined, it looks like they will have no choice but to lean on Baker Mayfield and the passing game to carry them until they return to full health.

There's just one problem: Mayfield himself has been inconsistent this season and is battling through a left-shoulder injury that he aggravated against the Cardinals.

If Mayfield continues to play, the consensus is that the Browns will need better from their franchise quarterback, who threw an interception and lost two fumbles on Sunday.

The performance drew the ire of Shannon Sharpe, who proclaimed it a "failure" on "Undisputed."

"First four drives: three-and-out, turnover on downs, fumble, interception," Sharpe said. "Baker Mayfield needs everything to be perfect. Now he didn't have Chubb, and Kareem Hunt went out with what looked like a very bad injury. So we are going to see what he can do when he doesn't have the threat of that vaunted running game."

With Mayfield struggling and the Browns potentially down their top two running backs, there's also the option to lean on another of their star players, receiver Odell Beckham Jr., but he's also having an up-and-down season.

Beckham has played in four games, recording at least 75 yards receiving in two of them and only 47 combined yards in the two others.

The wide receiver made it known that he would like to be a larger focal point of the Browns' offense after he was targeted only three times in the Week 5 loss to the Chargers.

He has been targeted 27 times total this season, which has sparked conversations about whether other contending teams should inquire about the availability of the Pro Bowl wide receiver.

The NFL's trade deadline is Nov. 2, and ESPN's Stephen A. Smith believes Beckham should be dealt if he will continue to be under-utilized in Cleveland. The perfect destination for the wideout could be the Green Bay Packers, which Smith explained on ESPN's "First Take."

"Let Aaron Rodgers get his hands on Odell Beckham Jr., and let Odell Beckham Jr. be in Green Bay with Davante Adams," he said. "Odell Beckham Jr. is far from done. There's just levels between Baker Mayfield and Aaron Rodgers."

Whether it's injuries, trade speculation or quarterback concerns, the Browns appear to be coming loose at the seams. Nick Wright believes this is a team on the verge of imploding, as he detailed on "First Things First."

"I picked them to be in the AFC Championship against Kansas City," Wright said of the Browns. "My biggest takeaway on the Browns side of things is I think they are in real, real trouble."

On top of everything, Cleveland has a short turnaround before facing the Denver Broncos on Thursday, so they won't have a ton of time to solve the issues in front of them.

But that doesn't mean the clock won't keep ticking on the Browns.

