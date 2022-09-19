National Football League
Are the Cincinnati Bengals a flash in the pan?
National Football League

Are the Cincinnati Bengals a flash in the pan?

2 hours ago

The reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals are … not off to a promising start. 

Sitting at 0-2, each of Cincy's two losses are on last-second field goals to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys, meaning victory was not too far out of reach. 

Still, there appear to be bigger issues at hand. 

So far, star quarterback Joe Burrow has been off the mark. In the Bengals' first two games, Burrow has totaled 537 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, four interceptions and a 73.1 quarterback rating, completing 64% of his throws. All four interceptions came in the team's Week 1 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.

After two weeks, the Bengals are tied for 21st in the NFL in scoring offense (18.5 PPG), 30th in yards per play (4.3) and tied for 32nd in turnover differential (-4). They're the first team to start a season 0-2 after reaching the Super Bowl the previous year since the 2015 Seattle Seahawks.

Cincy has also been outscored 34-9 in the first half of games this season. Their -25 scoring margin in the first half is 31st in the NFL. Meanwhile, their +22 scoring margin in the second half is first.

And even though Cincinnati mounted a 14-point comeback on Sunday in Dallas to tie the game at 17, the Bengals still felt short to a Dallas team led by backup quarterback Cooper Rush, who's starting in place of the injured Dak Prescott.

Are the 2021 Bengals, who missed the playoffs and failed to post a winning record from 2016-20, a flash in the pan?

Colin Cowherd, host of "The Herd," said Monday the Bengals aren't a fluke, though they have their hands full in the AFC.

"Is Cincinnati just a one-year phenomenon? I do not believe so," Cowherd said. "I think it's all tied to Burrow not playing in the preseason. All new offensive line, he hasn't practiced with them. I thought the second half [Sunday], you saw glimpses of what I think they are. 

"But it's very hard in this league to win consistently if you're in a good division in a better conference, the AFC, with a bad O-Line, and you're playing from behind all the time. That is hard."

Burrow didn't appear in the preseason for the Bengals because he had his appendix removed. Cincinnati has some new faces on its offense, as they signed offensive linemen Alex Cappa and La'el Collins, and tight end Hayden Hurst in the offseason.

A sign of hope for Bengals is the fact that every team in their division lost in Week 2 (Steelers, Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns), which puts Cincinnati just a game out of first place in the AFC North early in the season.

Cincinnati hits the road to take on the New York Jets, 1-1, on Sunday.

"I think they [Bengals] figure it out, but this league is unforgiving, man," Cowherd said.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
NFL Week 2: Titans-Bills, Vikings-Eagles top plays from MNF
National Football League

NFL Week 2: Titans-Bills, Vikings-Eagles top plays from MNF

8 mins ago
NFL odds Week 3: Early lines for every game
National Football League

NFL odds Week 3: Early lines for every game

16 mins ago
How shocking was Baltimore Ravens' loss to Miami?
National Football League

How shocking was Baltimore Ravens' loss to Miami?

1 hour ago
49ers QB Trey Lance has successful surgery on broken ankle
National Football League

49ers QB Trey Lance has successful surgery on broken ankle

1 hour ago
Can Kyler Murray keep up the magic?
National Football League

Can Kyler Murray keep up the magic?

2 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes