Are Aaron Rodgers' Packers a top-10 team?
The Green Bay Packers are 2-1 in the young 2022 NFL season. After a blowout loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay beat the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Green Bay's two wins, however, weren't as impressive to some. 

The Bears have a young quarterback in Justin Fields, who completed just seven passes against the Packers in Week 2, and the Buccaneers were without a plethora of starters, including Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Donovan Smith and Julio Jones.

And for Colin Cowherd, the Packers have become a team that merely takes advantage of lesser opponents and teams that are missing pivotal players, he said on Monday's edition of "The Herd."

"I've seen Green Bay play one healthy, good team this year, and they got crushed," Cowherd said. "They beat low-watted Chicago that can't complete passes. Tampa's quarterback's going through a marriage crisis. Their top three weapons are out in a weapons league. Their left tackle, Donovan Smith, is out, and, boy, is it obvious they need him.

"Green Bay has got to be concerned. How in the hell did Tampa Bay have more first downs, more passing first downs, better on fourth [down], more passing yards? How is that possible? Green Bay has been reduced to winning one way: beating injury-riddled teams or teams that can't score. And in Tampa's case, they're both."

Green Bay has a revamped receiving corps this season, as it traded No. 1 receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason. The new group does include some names from the past, such as Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, as well as rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. Sammy Watkins was recently placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

The Packers are averaging 16 points (27th in NFL) and 355.7 yards (12th) per game. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has totaled 684 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, two interceptions and a 98.0 quarterback rating, completing 72.3% of his passes in Green Bay's first three games.

FOX Sports cameras caught Rodgers looking discouraged after a goal-line fumble by running back Aaron Jones in the second quarter of the Packers' 14-12 victory over the Buccaneers, and Cowherd said that Rodgers' demeanor regarding the offense in general is impacting the team.

"His team fumbled in the first half. After that, Aaron eye-rolled it, got disappointed," Cowherd said. "Eight drives, seven punts, most of ‘em four plays. That was it. Ninety-two passing yards after a teammate fumbled. Aaron rolled his eyes. The FOX cameras catch it. Aaron’s disappointed with a teammate. 'Somebody let me down, I'm a victim, woe is me,' and they just stop playing offense."

"I do not think they're a top-10 team in this league," Cowherd said. "They have played one healthy team and got boxed. They can't do anything in the second half. They can beat teams that can't move the ball."

Green Bay plays host to the New England Patriots (1-2) on Sunday.

