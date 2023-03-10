National Football League Anthony Richardson tops list of five most intriguing prospects to watch at pro days Published Mar. 10, 2023 9:16 a.m. EST share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL Scouting Combine is in the books, but prospects have another month to impress scouts at pro day sessions and private workouts. Though evaluators will place a greater emphasis on game performance and production, the workouts will give coaches and scouts a chance to put prospects through a battery of drills that will help answer some of the questions that popped up in pre-draft meetings.

With the scouting community set to hit the road over the next few weeks to determine which prospects should move up the board, it is the perfect time to identify five prospects with a chance to climb the charts with solid performances over the next month.

Here is my list:

Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

The star of the combine has created a buzz after his spectacular showing in Indianapolis. After displaying extraordinary explosiveness and athleticism with a combination of sprints (4.43-second 40-yard dash) and jumps (40.5-inch vertical jump and 10-foot, 9-inch broad jump), Richardson has creative offensive minds envisioning a Cam Newton-like athlete manning the quarterback position. With the Florida product showing limitless range as a thrower despite his accuracy woes, teams are intrigued with his potential as an ultra-talented developmental prospect in the mold of Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts.

Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa

The blue-collar pass rusher was viewed as a fringe first-round prospect heading into the combine, but an impressive workout has sent his stock soaring leading into pro day season. Van Ness' athleticism, energy and pass-rush skills make him an intriguing candidate as a complementary pass rusher. While questions persist regarding his production and role at Iowa, the 6-foot-5, 272-pounder possesses the attributes and energy to develop into a disruptive force at the point of attack.

Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

The slender cover corner possesses arguably the best toolbox of any prospect at his position. Forbes' footwork, turns and transition, and ball skills are elite, but size concerns (6-foot-1, 166 pounds) make coaches and scouts worry about his physicality and toughness on the edges. Although the Mississippi State standout is a takeaway machine (14 career interceptions with six pick-sixes), the tackling woes could keep him from getting into the Day 1 conversation without a series of workouts that make evaluators feel better about his ability to hold his own on the perimeter.

Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

The diminutive pass-catcher is a route-running wizard with a knack for creating space over the middle of the field. Downs' sticky hands and separation skills make him an ideal slot receiver prospect. After blazing 4.48 40 at the combine, the UNC product has an opportunity to climb the charts as one of the big-play threats on the board. If Downs continues to dazzle as a route runner in workouts after shocking the scouting community with his speed, he could creep up the charts into first-round consideration.

Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

Measuring 6-foot-5, 333 pounds, Wright was surprisingly nimble in positional drills at the combine while clocking a faster-than-anticipated time in the 40-yard dash (5.01). As a mauler/brawler with exceptional strength and power, the Tennessee product is a road grader who is a perfect fit for a run-centric offense. With a handful of private workouts and the pro day to show scouts that he possesses the footwork, balance and body control to shadow elite pass rushers on the edges, Wright has a chance to make a move in the next month.

