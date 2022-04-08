Dallas Cowboys America's Team? Why NFL fans hate the Dallas Cowboys 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

When it comes to the Dallas Cowboys, most people either love them or hate them.

And frankly, it's understandable that NFL fans would have feelings about the Cowboys — one way or another — when they're by far the most featured squad in the sport.

Between Thanksgiving games, primetime television slots, Jerry Jones, and most recently, a special spotlight in HBO's "Hard Knocks," Cowboys content is easy to find.

And as a former Cowboys beat writer, Skip Bayless understands where the hate might come from. For him, there are a number of reasons that Dallas is disliked, as he discussed on "The Skip Bayless Show."

Skip Bayless answers a listener question and discusses why so many people hate "America's Team," the Dallas Cowboys.

"If the Dallas Cowboys really are 'America's team,' then why are they so hated by so many?" Bayless asked.

"No. 1, billions of Cowboy haters out there should know that we [fans] did not nickname our team ‘America’s Team.' NFL Films did that to us. In the 1978 season, NFL Films put together highlight packages for each team, and they had to name each film. And for the Cowboys' 1978 season, they called it ‘America’s Team,' probably in large part because the quarterback, Roger Staubach, was nicknamed ‘Captain America.’

"I remember calling the great Drew Pearson the day after that dropped, and Drew was beside himself. He got that so many people hated the Cowboys, and he realized … that this was just coal on the fire."

Bayless did concede that some of the flashy personalities that Dallas has employed over the years have contributed to the animosity.

"I will admit that we've had our fair share of pretty boys or fat cats that contribute to Cowboys hate. I will be the first to admit that they're loved because they're always pretty good. And they've always had the coolest uniforms in all of sports. That produces love and hate. Tex Schramm told me he chose that shade of metallic blue just because it was so pleasing to the eye. People love and hate that."

Another reason Bayless mentioned? The Cowboys are unavoidable.

"I'm the first to admit that" It's been forever — 27 years — since they were even in the NFC championship game. And yet, who's the biggest TV draw in all of sports to this day? The Dallas Cowboys. It's not even close. Every year, you look at the top five games of the year — Cowboys. What's the biggest team in all of the world? The Cowboys."

But in Bayless' mind, there's one reason behind the criticism that stands out from the rest.

"The single biggest reason the Cowboys are so hated is because the owner, over those last 27 years, has insisted on being the team's biggest star. Jerry Jones is so ubiquitous, so omnipresent. He does two radio shows a week. He's constantly inserting himself in front of every camera, every microphone. He does postgame interviews that no owner ever does on a regular basis.

"And the truth is, he even makes Cowboy fans hate him."

