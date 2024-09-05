National Football League
AFC West Champions: Complete list of winners by year
Published Sep. 5, 2024 3:13 p.m. ET
The AFC West has been a powerhouse division in recent years, consistently producing top-tier teams, playoff contenders, and Super Bowl winners. This article will explore the historical division winners and their defining seasons. Check out the complete list of AFC West champions including year, team and record.
AFC West Champions
- 2023: Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)
- 2022: Kansas City Chiefs (14-3)
- 2021: Kansas City Chiefs (12-5)
- 2020: Kansas City Chiefs (14-2)
- 2019: Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)
- 2018: Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)
- 2017: Kansas City Chiefs (10-6)
- 2016: Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)
- 2015: Denver Broncos (12-4)
- 2014: Denver Broncos (12-4)
- 2013: Denver Broncos (13-3)
- 2012: Denver Broncos (13-3)
- 2011: Denver Broncos (8-8)
- 2010: Kansas City Chiefs (10-6)
- 2009: San Diego Chargers (13-3)
- 2008: San Diego Chargers (8-8)
- 2007: San Diego Chargers (11-5)
- 2006: San Diego Chargers (14-2)
- 2005: Denver Broncos (13-3)
- 2004: San Diego Chargers (12-4)
- 2003: Kansas City Chiefs (13-3)
- 2002: Oakland Raiders (11-5)
- 2001: Oakland Raiders (10-6)
- 2000: Oakland Raiders (12-4)
- 1999: Seattle Seahawks (9-7)
- 1998: Denver Broncos (14-2)
- 1997: Kansas City Chiefs (13-3)
- 1996: Denver Broncos (13-3)
- 1995: Kansas City Chiefs (13-3)
- 1994: San Diego Chargers (11-5)
- 1993: Kansas City Chiefs (11-5)
- 1992: San Diego Chargers (11-5)
- 1991: Denver Broncos (12-4)
- 1990: Los Angeles Raiders (12-4)
- 1989: Denver Broncos (11-5)
- 1988: Seattle Seahawks (9-7)
- 1987: Denver Broncos (10-4-1)
- 1986: Denver Broncos (11-5)
- 1985: Los Angeles Raiders (12-4)
- 1984: Denver Broncos (13-3)
- 1983: Los Angeles Raiders (12-4)
- 1982: Los Angeles Raiders (8-1)*
- 1981: San Diego Chargers (10-6)
- 1980: San Diego Chargers (11-5)
- 1979: San Diego Chargers (12-4)
- 1978: Denver Broncos (10-6)
- 1977: Denver Broncos (12-2)
- 1976: Oakland Raiders (13-1)
- 1975: Oakland Raiders (11-3)
- 1974: Oakland Raiders (12-2)
- 1973: Oakland Raiders (9-4)
- 1972: Oakland Raiders (10-3-1)
- 1971: Kansas City Chiefs (10-3-1)
- 1970: Oakland Raiders (8-4-2)
- 1969: Oakland Raiders (12-1-1)
- 1968: Oakland Raiders (12-2)
- 1967: Oakland Raiders (13-1)
- 1966: Kansas City Chiefs (11-2-1)
- 1965: San Diego Chargers (9-2-3)
- 1964: San Diego Chargers (8-5-1)
- 1963: San Diego Chargers (11-3)
- 1962: Dallas Texans (11-3)
- 1961: San Diego Chargers (12-2)
- 1960: Los Angeles Chargers (10-4)
* A player strike ended the season early and the NFL did not record division winners.
Who has won the most AFC West championships?
The Kansas City Chiefs have won the most AFC West championships with 16 wins.
Below is a list of each team and how many times they have won the division:
- Kansas City Chiefs – 16
- Denver Broncos – 15
- Las Vegas Raiders – 15
- Los Angeles Chargers – 15
Chiefs are the clear No. 1 in Herd Hierarchy rankings ahead of Week 1
QB Confidential: Which rookie quarterback will have the best debut season?
2024 NFL awards predictions: Expert picks for MVP, DPOY, Rookie of the Year, more
-
2024 NFL Week 1 odds, predictions, picks, lines for all 16 games
Five teams built to beat the Chiefs: No. 1, Lamar Jackson’s Ravens
2024 NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs or the field to win Super Bowl LIX?
-
2024 Best NFL running backs: Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry lead rankings
2024 Best NFL wide receivers: Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill lead rankings
Dak Prescott has all the leverage in Cowboys contract talks ... and he knows it
