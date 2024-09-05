National Football League
AFC West Champions: Complete list of winners by year
National Football League

AFC West Champions: Complete list of winners by year

Published Sep. 5, 2024 3:13 p.m. ET

The AFC West has been a powerhouse division in recent years, consistently producing top-tier teams, playoff contenders, and Super Bowl winners. This article will explore the historical division winners and their defining seasons. Check out the complete list of AFC West champions including year, team and record.

AFC West Champions

  • 2023: Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)
  • 2022: Kansas City Chiefs (14-3)
  • 2021: Kansas City Chiefs (12-5)
  • 2020: Kansas City Chiefs (14-2)
  • 2019: Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)
  • 2018: Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)
  • 2017: Kansas City Chiefs (10-6)
  • 2016: Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)
  • 2015: Denver Broncos (12-4)
  • 2014: Denver Broncos (12-4)
  • 2013: Denver Broncos (13-3)
  • 2012: Denver Broncos (13-3)
  • 2011: Denver Broncos (8-8)
  • 2010: Kansas City Chiefs (10-6)

Chiefs and Chargers finish on top in Chris Broussard's AFC West predictions | First Things First

Chiefs and Chargers finish on top in Chris Broussard's AFC West predictions | First Things First
ADVERTISEMENT
  • 2009: San Diego Chargers (13-3)
  • 2008: San Diego Chargers (8-8)
  • 2007: San Diego Chargers (11-5)
  • 2006: San Diego Chargers (14-2)
  • 2005: Denver Broncos (13-3)
  • 2004: San Diego Chargers (12-4)
  • 2003: Kansas City Chiefs (13-3)
  • 2002: Oakland Raiders (11-5)
  • 2001: Oakland Raiders (10-6)
  • 2000: Oakland Raiders (12-4)
  • 1999: Seattle Seahawks (9-7)
  • 1998: Denver Broncos (14-2)
  • 1997: Kansas City Chiefs (13-3)
  • 1996: Denver Broncos (13-3)
  • 1995: Kansas City Chiefs (13-3)
  • 1994: San Diego Chargers (11-5)
  • 1993: Kansas City Chiefs (11-5)
  • 1992: San Diego Chargers (11-5)
  • 1991: Denver Broncos (12-4)
  • 1990: Los Angeles Raiders (12-4)
  • 1989: Denver Broncos (11-5)
  • 1988: Seattle Seahawks (9-7)
  • 1987: Denver Broncos (10-4-1)
  • 1986: Denver Broncos (11-5)
  • 1985: Los Angeles Raiders (12-4)
  • 1984: Denver Broncos (13-3)
  • 1983: Los Angeles Raiders (12-4)
  • 1982: Los Angeles Raiders (8-1)*
  • 1981: San Diego Chargers (10-6)
  • 1980: San Diego Chargers (11-5)
  • 1979: San Diego Chargers (12-4)
  • 1978: Denver Broncos (10-6)
  • 1977: Denver Broncos (12-2)
  • 1976: Oakland Raiders (13-1)
  • 1975: Oakland Raiders (11-3)
  • 1974: Oakland Raiders (12-2)
  • 1973: Oakland Raiders (9-4)
  • 1972: Oakland Raiders (10-3-1)
  • 1971: Kansas City Chiefs (10-3-1)
  • 1970: Oakland Raiders (8-4-2)
  • 1969: Oakland Raiders (12-1-1)
  • 1968: Oakland Raiders (12-2)
  • 1967: Oakland Raiders (13-1)
  • 1966: Kansas City Chiefs (11-2-1)
  • 1965: San Diego Chargers (9-2-3)
  • 1964: San Diego Chargers (8-5-1)
  • 1963: San Diego Chargers (11-3)
  • 1962: Dallas Texans (11-3)
  • 1961: San Diego Chargers (12-2)
  • 1960: Los Angeles Chargers (10-4)

* A player strike ended the season early and the NFL did not record division winners.

Who has won the most AFC West championships?

The Kansas City Chiefs have won the most AFC West championships with 16 wins. 

Below is a list of each team and how many times they have won the division:

  • Kansas City Chiefs – 16
  • Denver Broncos – 15
  • Las Vegas Raiders – 15
  • Los Angeles Chargers – 15
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 Best NFL quarterbacks: Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson lead rankings

2024 Best NFL quarterbacks: Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson lead rankings

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes