National Football League AFC West Champions: Complete list of winners by year Published Sep. 5, 2024

The AFC West has been a powerhouse division in recent years, consistently producing top-tier teams, playoff contenders, and Super Bowl winners. This article will explore the historical division winners and their defining seasons. Check out the complete list of AFC West champions including year, team and record.

AFC West Champions

2023: Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)

2022: Kansas City Chiefs (14-3)

2021: Kansas City Chiefs (12-5)

2020: Kansas City Chiefs (14-2)

2019: Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

2018: Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

2017: Kansas City Chiefs (10-6)

2016: Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

2015: Denver Broncos (12-4)

2014: Denver Broncos (12-4)

2013: Denver Broncos (13-3)

2012: Denver Broncos (13-3)

2011: Denver Broncos (8-8)

2010: Kansas City Chiefs (10-6)

2009: San Diego Chargers (13-3)

2008: San Diego Chargers (8-8)

2007: San Diego Chargers (11-5)

2006: San Diego Chargers (14-2)

2005: Denver Broncos (13-3)

2004: San Diego Chargers (12-4)

2003: Kansas City Chiefs (13-3)

2002: Oakland Raiders (11-5)

2001: Oakland Raiders (10-6)

2000: Oakland Raiders (12-4)

1999: Seattle Seahawks (9-7)

1998: Denver Broncos (14-2)

1997: Kansas City Chiefs (13-3)

1996: Denver Broncos (13-3)

1995: Kansas City Chiefs (13-3)

1994: San Diego Chargers (11-5)

1993: Kansas City Chiefs (11-5)

1992: San Diego Chargers (11-5)

1991: Denver Broncos (12-4)

1990: Los Angeles Raiders (12-4)

1989: Denver Broncos (11-5)

1988: Seattle Seahawks (9-7)

1987: Denver Broncos (10-4-1)

1986: Denver Broncos (11-5)

1985: Los Angeles Raiders (12-4)

1984: Denver Broncos (13-3)

1983: Los Angeles Raiders (12-4)

1982: Los Angeles Raiders (8-1)*

1981: San Diego Chargers (10-6)

1980: San Diego Chargers (11-5)

1979: San Diego Chargers (12-4)

1978: Denver Broncos (10-6)

1977: Denver Broncos (12-2)

1976: Oakland Raiders (13-1)

1975: Oakland Raiders (11-3)

1974: Oakland Raiders (12-2)

1973: Oakland Raiders (9-4)

1972: Oakland Raiders (10-3-1)

1971: Kansas City Chiefs (10-3-1)

1970: Oakland Raiders (8-4-2)

1969: Oakland Raiders (12-1-1)

1968: Oakland Raiders (12-2)

1967: Oakland Raiders (13-1)

1966: Kansas City Chiefs (11-2-1)

1965: San Diego Chargers (9-2-3)

1964: San Diego Chargers (8-5-1)

1963: San Diego Chargers (11-3)

1962: Dallas Texans (11-3)

1961: San Diego Chargers (12-2)

1960: Los Angeles Chargers (10-4)

* A player strike ended the season early and the NFL did not record division winners.

Who has won the most AFC West championships?

The Kansas City Chiefs have won the most AFC West championships with 16 wins.

Below is a list of each team and how many times they have won the division:

Kansas City Chiefs – 16

Denver Broncos – 15

Las Vegas Raiders – 15

Los Angeles Chargers – 15

