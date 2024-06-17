National Football League
AFC North — Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Steelers — to be featured on in-season 'Hard Knocks'
National Football League

AFC North — Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Steelers — to be featured on in-season 'Hard Knocks'

Published Jun. 17, 2024 1:24 p.m. ET

The AFC North is ready for its close-up.

The division best known for heated rivalries and star quarterbacks will be featured on HBO's "Hard Knocks" TV series this season. It's the first time the Emmy Award-winning series has chronicled an entire division.

Last season, the AFC North's four teams — the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers — all finished with winning records.

With QBs Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson, who signed with Pittsburgh after being released by the Denver Broncos in the offseason, there are plenty of storylines in the North along with a reputation for tight, testy games.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Hard Knocks: In Season with the AFC North" will debut on Dec. 3 and run through the rest of the regular season and playoffs.

Jackson is coming off a second MVP win, but came up short of a first Super Bowl trip. Burrow played just 10 games last season before undergoing wrist surgery. Watson is entering a make-or-break third season in Cleveland, and Wilson is hoping to restart his career with Justin Fields in his shadow.

The Ravens were the first team featured on the original "Hard Knocks" in 2001. The Bengals' training camp was featured in 2009 and 2013, and the Browns in 2018.

This will be the Steelers' first appearance on the popular show that takes fans deep inside the locker room, huddle and inner workings of NFL teams.

The series has expanded to highlight the league's offseason, training camp, regular season and postseason. The New York Giants' offseason will be the first chronicled, and the Chicago Bears will be featured in the flagship training camp show as they try to break in rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, the No. 1 pick in this year's draft.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 Super Bowl LIX odds: 49ers, Chiefs co-favorites with minicamps ending

2025 Super Bowl LIX odds: 49ers, Chiefs co-favorites with minicamps ending

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketMLB at Rickwood Field Game Image MLB at Rickwood Field GameUSMNT Logo USMNT
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes