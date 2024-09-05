National Football League
National Football League
AFC Champions: Complete list of winners by year
Published Sep. 5, 2024 3:00 p.m. ET
The American Football Conference (AFC) is one of the two conferences in the National Football League (NFL). Over the years, numerous teams have emerged as dominant forces, capturing multiple Super Bowl titles. This article explores the history of the AFC, highlighting the most successful franchises and their wins.
AFC Champions
- 2023: Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)
- 2022: Kansas City Chiefs (14-3)
- 2021: Cincinnati Bengals (10-7)
- 2020: Kansas City Chiefs (14-2)
- 2019: Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)
- 2018: New England Patriots (11-5)
- 2017: New England Patriots (13-3)
- 2016: New England Patriots (14-2)
- 2015: Denver Broncos (12-4)
- 2014: New England Patriots (12-4)
- 2013: Denver Broncos (13-3)
- 2012: Baltimore Ravens (10-6)
- 2011: New England Patriots (13-3)
- 2010: Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4)
- 2009: Indianapolis Colts (14-2)
- 2008: Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4)
- 2007: New England Patriots (16-0)
- 2006: Indianapolis Colts (12-4)
- 2005: Pittsburgh Steelers (11-5)
- 2004: New England Patriots (14-2)
- 2003: New England Patriots (14-2)
- 2002: Oakland Raiders (11-5)
- 2001: New England Patriots (11-5)
- 2000: Baltimore Ravens (12-4)
- 1999: Tennessee Titans (13-3)
- 1998: Denver Broncos (14-2)
- 1997: Denver Broncos (12-4)
- 1996: New England Patriots (11-5)
- 1995: Pittsburgh Steelers (11-5)
- 1994: San Diego Chargers (11-5)
- 1993: Buffalo Bills (12-4)
- 1992: Buffalo Bills (11-5)
- 1991: Buffalo Bills (13-3)
- 1990: Buffalo Bills (13-3)
- 1989: Denver Broncos (11-5)
- 1988: Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)
- 1987: Denver Broncos (10-4-1)
- 1986: Denver Broncos (11-5)
- 1985: New England Patriots (11-5)
- 1984: Miami Dolphins (14-2)
- 1983: Los Angeles Raiders (12-4)
- 1982: Miami Dolphins (7-2)
- 1981: Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)
- 1980: Oakland Raiders (11-5)
- 1979: Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4)
- 1978: Pittsburgh Steelers (14-2)
- 1977: Denver Broncos (12-2)
- 1976: Oakland Raiders (13-1)
- 1975: Pittsburgh Steelers (12-2)
- 1974: Pittsburgh Steelers (10-3-1)
- 1973: Miami Dolphins (12-2)
- 1972: Miami Dolphins (14-0)
- 1971: Miami Dolphins (10-3-1)
- 1970: Baltimore Colts (11-2-1)
- 1969: Kansas City Chiefs (11-3)
- 1968: New York Jets (11-3)
- 1967: Oakland Raiders (13-1)
- 1966: Kansas City Chiefs (11-2-1)
- 1965: Buffalo Bills (10-3-1)
- 1964: Buffalo Bills (12-2)
- 1963: San Diego Chargers (12-2)
- 1962: Dallas Texans (11-3)
- 1961: Houston Oilers (10-3-1)
- 1960: Houston Oilers (10-4)
Who has won the most AFC championships?
The New England Patriots have the most AFC championships, with 11 wins. The Denver Broncos have the second most with 8.
