National Football League Aaron Rodgers teases Steelers signing after question about playing for Bears Published May. 24, 2025 6:57 p.m. ET

The NFL world keeps waiting for Aaron Rodgers to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the future Hall of Fame quarterback recently added more credence to the idea that him doing so is inevitable.

At a question-and-answer session hosted by rapper Mike Stud, Rodgers was asked whether he'd ever play for the Chicago Bears. Rodgers — who accumulated a combined 24-5 record against the Bears across his 15 seasons as the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers (2008-22) — answered "no" but also that he believes "there's a team that might play in Chicago this year" on a "road trip."

Outside NFC North competition (Packers, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings), Chicago hosts the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, Steelers and Cleveland Browns in 2025. In thought, the only team in that bunch that either doesn't have its Week 1 quarterback or would conceivably want to add a veteran signal-caller of Rodgers' ilk is Pittsburgh.

The Steelers' quarterback room currently includes Mason Rudolph, who signed a two-year deal to reunite with the franchise that drafted him in 2018, Skylar Thompson and 2025 sixth-round draft pick Will Howard.

Last season, Rodgers totaled 3,897 passing yards, 28 passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 90.5 passer rating, while completing 63.0% of his passes for the New York Jets, who released the four-time NFL MVP in March.

Rodgers was seen throwing passes to wide receiver and two-time Pro Bowler DK Metcalf, who Pittsburgh acquired from the Seattle Seahawks in March, earlier this offseason. The Steelers also added veteran wide receiver Robert Woods. Granted, they traded George Pickens to the Cowboys earlier this month.

Pittsburgh is coming off a 10-7 season that saw it lose its last five combined games, ending with a loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC wild-card round. The Steelers lost quarterbacks Russell Wilson (12 combined starts in 2024) and Justin Fields (six starts in 2024) in free agency.

Earlier this week, Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith expressed that the team waiting for Rodgers to sign hasn't been "a distraction at all."

