National Football League Steelers' Alex Highsmith: Aaron Rodgers wait not 'a distraction at all' Published May. 23, 2025 1:29 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to wait for Aaron Rodgers to tell them if he wants to be their quarterback for the 2025 NFL season. But while that wait drags on, his potential future teammates are just trying to go about their business.

"I get asked a lot by my peers and some friends who are fans and stuff like that," Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith said in an interview with NFL Network on Thursday. "I just feel like in the locker room, we're in there working, and I think that's just really what it's about at this point.

"I know that if he does sign, we're definitely going to be really excited to have him. We know who he is. He's a Hall of Fame quarterback. He's one of the best to ever do it. I wouldn't say it's a distraction at all, but we all know what type of quarterback he is and what he brings to the table."

The New York Jets released Rodgers in March after two years. After suffering a season-ending Achilles tear on the team's opening possession of the 2023 season, Rodgers totaled 3,897 passing yards, 28 passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 90.5 passer rating, while completing 63.0% of his passes in a 5-12 campaign for the Jets in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pittsburgh lost quarterbacks Russell Wilson (12 combined starts in 2024) and Justin Fields (six starts in 2024) to free agency. The Steelers have brought back QB Mason Rudolph, who spent the first six seasons of his NFL career (2018-23) with Pittsburgh. Highsmith said Rudolph, who signed a two-year deal, has "done a great job." The Steelers also selected Ohio State quarterback Will Howard with the No. 185 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and have Skylar Thompson under contract.

The 41-year-old Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, was pursued by the New York Giants earlier this offseason, and the Minnesota Vikings were reportedly a potential suitor. At this point, however, it appears to be the Steelers or retirement for Rodgers.

Should Steelers have drafted a QB earlier while waiting on Aaron Rodgers?

Speculation peaked in late March when Rodgers had a throwing session with Pro Bowl receiver DK Metcalf, whom Pittsburgh had acquired earlier in the month. Meanwhile, former Rodgers pass-catchers Romeo Doubs and Allen Lazard have been linked to Pittsburgh this offseason.

But the wait continues for the QB.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Pittsburgh Steelers Alex Highsmith Aaron Rodgers

share