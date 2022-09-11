National Football League Aaron Rodgers talks Packers expectations, ayahuasca on FOX NFL Sunday 18 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Green Bay Packers icon Aaron Rodgers has been at the center of attention this NFL offseason.

Rodgers signed a new three-year, $150.8 million contract with the Packers in the offseason. He also saw the franchise trade Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams — who led the team in receiving yards from 2017-21 — to the Las Vegas Raiders.

In an interview with FOX Sports NFL reporter Erin Andrews, which was aired on "FOX NFL Sunday," Rodgers referred to Adams no longer being with the Packers as "strange," but said the expectation for the team's offense is unchanged for 2022.

"I told the guys today, 'It doesn't matter who's playing, the standard never changes," Rodgers said. "The expectation of excellence will always stick with you when you play for this squad and when I'm leading your offense."

Green Bay is coming off its third consecutive 13-win season and NFC North division title, but lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round last season.

In an attempt to replenish its wide receiver room, the Packers signed veteran Sammy Watkins and traded up to select North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson with the No. 34 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. They also return second-year receiver Amari Rodgers and veteran Randall Cobb.

Allen Lazard is the team's longest tenured wideout, and he's coming off a career-high eight-touchdown season, while Cobb is in his second stint with the team. However, Lazard won't play in Green Bay's Week 1 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings due to an ankle injury. Romeo Doubs, who caught Rodgers' eye in the preseason, will presumably get more opportunities.

Rodgers has also made headlines for his offseason use of ayahuasca, a combination of plants designed to have a psychoactive experience, which the quarterback feels has lifted his game both on and off the field.

"I did ayahuasca in 2020 and I won two MVPs," Rodgers said. "I don't believe that it's a coincidence. I don't really believe in coincidences. I believe in science and synchronicities, and I really feel like that what that allowed me to do is to have a greater love for the game that I play, greater love for my teammates and I had maybe my best season of my career in 2020 and then followed up last year with an even greater integration of a lot of those lessons."

Furthermore, the Packers quarterback feels that he has a better rapport with his teammates after his offseason experience.

"At a core level, I definitely have a deeper understanding of who I am, and I think that's helped me to be a better leader and ultimately, probably a better player," Rodgers said.

Rodgers has won back-to-back NFL MVPs. He finished last season with 4,115 passing yards, 37 passing touchdowns, four interceptions and a 111.9 quarterback rating, completing 68.9% of his passes.

