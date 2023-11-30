National Football League Aaron Rodgers serves as New York Jets ticket salesman Updated Nov. 30, 2023 8:06 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

When a team loses its star quarterback on its first possession of the season, has lost four consecutive games and is 4-7, it can be difficult to generate enthusiasm about the program. This is the dilemma the New York Jets face, but fear not, Aaron Rodgers is on the case.

Rodgers briefly served as a ticket salesman for the Jets, where he convinced "Ryan" — who's 1-0 at Jets games this season — to come to the team's game against the Atlanta Falcons this coming Sunday (1 p.m. ET and can be viewed on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

The future Hall of Famer also thanked Ryan for not s---talking the team so much.

Rodgers went down with an Achilles tear on the Jets' first possession of the season, but his 21-day practice window was opened Wednesday, meaning he could potentially return sometime in December. If all goes well, Rodgers could start for the Jets in their last three regular-season games, which come against the Washington Commanders, Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots.

Zach Wilson had been New York's starting quarterback through Week 11, but he was then benched for Tim Boyle, who is expected to make his second consecutive start. To boot, the Jets have scored just three offensive touchdowns over their last six games.

If the Jets beat the Falcons with Ryan in attendance, they had better just give him season tickets.

