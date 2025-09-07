Aaron Rodgers was Rams' top QB target if Matthew Stafford departed
Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford were the two biggest names on the quarterback carousel this offseason, and both ended up exactly where most predicted. But there's a world in which they could have switched places.
FOX Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer reported the Rams entered the offseason unsure if they would be able to work out a new deal with Stafford, prompting the veteran QB to talk to other teams. The Giants were the "leader in the clubhouse," while the Steelers were among Stafford's suitors. If Stafford had left Los Angeles, the Rams were going to go hard after Rodgers, who'd just been cut by the Jets.
Sean McVay confirmed this summer that the Rams would have pursued Rodgers. But as Glazer reports, Rodgers was their No. 1 target to replace Stafford. These dominoes also might have shortened one of the longer free agencies in recent memory. After the Rams reached an agreement with Stafford by the end of February, and the Vikings made it clear they didn't want to sign Rodgers, the four-time MVP held off until June before signing a one-year deal with the Steelers.
Still, acquiring Rodgers was a must for Pittsburgh after it held off on acquiring a starter during free agency and the NFL Draft.
"Mike Tomlin pretty much has Matthew Stafford to thank that Aaron Rodgers is there," Glazer said.
How Rodgers and Stafford both fare in contrast to one another is just another fascinating subplot of the 2025 season.
