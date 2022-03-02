National Football League Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson: Who's More Likely To Be On The Move? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The calendar has flipped to March and the NFL rumor mill is in full swing.

What will happen with Aaron Rodgers? Where will Russell Wilson call home next season?

Those are undoubtedly the two biggest names whose decisions could shape how the rest of the NFL free agent dominos fall. Unless, of course, Tom Brady decides to come out of retirement and enter his name into the free agency ring.

Both the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks found themselves in the news this week, and yes, both stories surrounded the future of Rogers and Wilson.

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst was asked if he has been receiving any phone calls surrounding potential trade offers for his future Hall of Fame QB.

"Not at all," said Gutekunst when asked about his phone buzzing with offers. "Not a single person."

Meanwhile, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll was asked about the future of his franchise quarterback at the NFL Combine on Wednesday.

"We have no intention of making any move there" Carroll said. "At this time of year, there are conversations about everybody. We're talking about everybody. And that's commonplace for us to have conversations with teams about all of the players — particularly marquee players — and that's not changed. It's been the same every year we've been here. So it's the same as it's been."

LaVar Arrington touched on the future of Rodgers and Wilson during Wednesday’s airing of "Undisputed." The former Penn State All-American gave his take on who is more likely to move this offseason.

"It’s Russell Wilson, and the reason being is because it would be unprecedented to see a consecutive league MVP traded away," Arrington said. "You’re either retiring or you’re playing for the Green Bay Packers.

"Outside of maybe three first-rounders … four first-rounders… something absurd that you would have to give up in terms of satisfying a trade with a consecutive MVP … it doesn’t happen."

Of course, Rogers has yet to inform the Packers of his decision, and it’s very possible opposing teams are waiting for that decision to come down before acting. If Rodgers does say he wants to play in 2022, then perhaps Gutekunst will find himself fielding plenty of interest for the reigning NFL MVP.

However, Arrington believes the reason Gutekunst isn’t receiving calls surrounding Rodgers is because he knows whatever is going to be offered in return simply isn’t going to be enough.

"When you look at what Aaron Rodgers represents to this team and what that would represent for Green Bay, you can’t let Aaron Rodgers leave," Arrington said. "As for Russell Wilson, I think it’s a vastly different conversation."

While the Packers enjoyed an outstanding 2021 regular season, finishing with a 13-4 record, which was tied for the best mark in the NFL, the Seahawks are an entirely different story.

Seattle finished the 2021 campaign with a 7-10 record, marking the team’s first losing season since 2011. Wilson suffered a broken finger in a Week 5 loss to the Rams, which forced him to miss time, ending a streak of 149 consecutive games started, which was the sixth-longest streak in NFL history.

The question now becomes: Will the Seahawks go into full rebuild mode and look to move on from Wilson, or will they continue to appease Wilson and surround him with more talent?

"There are a lot of things that you’re going to have to rebuild in Seattle," Arrington said. "If you’re going to do that and Russell Wilson wants out so bad, if you can find a way that’s sensible and feasible for the team to part ways, then that’s probably the most logical and sensible thing that could happen."

FOX Bet sports trader Dylan Brossman provided hypothetical odds on what Wilson's next move might be, with Seattle having the best odds at -150, followed by Denver at +600 and Washington and Tampa Bay at +800.

