National Football League Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers rocket to top of Herd Hierarchy for Week 9 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Winning seven games in a row and taking down the league's last remaining unbeaten team can do quite a bit for public perception.

Just ask Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, who were ranked No. 7 a week ago in Colin Cowherd's Week 8 edition of the Herd Hierarchy.

Now, they're the class of the NFL, according to the host of "The Herd."

Here are the squads that make up Cowherd's top 10 going into Week 9, along with some insights from FOX Bet . (Note: All odds information current as of Tuesday.)

Overall record: 5-2 | Last week: Bye

Colin's thoughts: "I put [the Las Vegas Raiders] at 10 because they have an interim head coach. The two teams I put right above them have, like, legendary coaches."

Up next: Raiders at Giants (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +4000

Overall record: 5-2 | Last week: Bye

Colin's thoughts: "[Baltimore Ravens QB] Lamar Jackson is averaging 346 yards a game rushing and passing. That leads the NFL. I do worry about their secondary. It's a little bit of a mess."

Up next: Ravens vs. Vikings (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +1100

Overall record: 4-4 | Last week: Won 27-24 at Los Angeles Chargers

Colin's thoughts: "[The New England Patriots] have scored 25-plus points in four straight games. And let's be honest about this: They do a lot of things well. ... That is a playoff team. Not a great playoff team. Not a Super Bowl-winning team. But they have become a playoff team."

Up next: Patriots at Panthers (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +6600

Overall record: 6-2 | Last week: Won 34-31 (OT) at Indianapolis Colts

Colin's thoughts: "I've got to give respect to the [Tennessee] Titans. I know they lost Derrick Henry. He's going to be back at some point. Maybe the playoffs, but he's gonna be back. ... I like their culture. I like their toughness. ... And I think they're gonna be OK without Derrick Henry."

Up next: Titans at Rams (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

NFL championship odds: +1400

Overall record: 5-2 | Last week: Won 26-11 vs. Miami Dolphins

Colin's thoughts: "I probably have [the Buffalo Bills] low. ... They give you the explosiveness of a great team and the pass rush of a great team. Almost every great team in league history — their quarterback is comfortable, and yours isn't."

Up next: Bills at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +500

Overall record: 6-2 | Last week: Lost 36-27 at New Orleans Saints

Colin's thoughts: "That's Tom Brady's kryptonite. He's 0-3 against the [New Orleans] Saints in the regular season. ... This is the first time in a month [the Tampa Bay Buccaneers] didn't look fantastic. ... Do you really think, this morning, that derails them?"

Up next: Bye

NFL championship odds: +600

Overall record: 7-1 | Last week: Won 38-22 at Houston Texans

Colin's thoughts: "They're like Buffalo. [The Los Angeles Rams are] gonna make your quarterback really uncomfortable, and [their offense] can score at any moment. ... That is a good recipe to play the final game of the NFL season."

Up next: Rams vs. Titans (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

NFL championship odds: +650

Overall record: 7-1 | Last week: Lost 24-21 vs. Green Bay Packers

Colin's thoughts: "[Arizona Cardinals QB] Kyler Murray is a little banged up, so I'm not gonna keep them at No. 1 or 2. Because right now ... Kyler is playing at less than 100 percent."

Up next: Cardinals at 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +1000

Overall record: 6-1 | Last week: Won 20-16 at Minnesota Vikings

Colin's thoughts: "The fact that [the Dallas Cowboys] went on the road with Cooper Rush and [were] that explosive and that good in critical situations blew me away. ... Every single unit has a playmaker."

Up next: Cowboys vs. Broncos (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +1200

Overall record: 7-1 | Last week: Won 24-21 at Arizona Cardinals

Colin's thoughts: "That was the most impressed I've been with [the Green Bay Packers] since their Super Bowl year. ... On the road against a dynamic offense, and they totally controlled the game."

Up next: Packers at Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +850

Check out Cowherd's full breakdown of his Herd Hierarchy below:

Find out more about the squads Colin Cowherd thinks are the best in the league heading into Week 9 of the NFL season.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.