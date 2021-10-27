National Football League Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers return to top of Herd Hierarchy for Week 8 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Even if you win in the NFL, you can lose in the Herd Hierarchy.

That's how Colin Cowherd does things when it comes to ranking the top teams in the league, and that's what happened to last week's No. 1 team.

"I'm not one of these guys that if you won I necessarily put you higher — or if you lost I bury you," he said.

Here are the squads that make up Cowherd's top 10 going into Week 8, along with some insights from FOX Bet . (Note: All odds information current as of Tuesday.)

Overall record: 5-2 | Last week: Lost 41-17 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Colin's thoughts: "[The Baltimore Ravens'] pass defense is atrocious, and they have several one-possession wins. ... It's a very good football team. They have been really banged up."

Up next: Bye

NFL championship odds: +1100

Overall record: 5-2 | Last week: Won 41-17 at Baltimore Ravens

Colin's thoughts: "I have concerns about [the Cincinnati Bengals'] offensive line. ... It's really a Joe Burrow story. He's got 300-plus yards in seven of his 17 starts, and that's, by the way, with a rebuilding offensive line."

Up next: Bengals at Jets (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +3500

Overall record: 5-2 | Last week: Won 33-22 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Colin's thoughts: "Since [Jon] Gruden left [the Las Vegas Raiders], Derek Carr is better. Like, significantly better. ... Whatever it is, Derek Carr's got five games of over 300 yards passing. That is the most in the NFL this year."

Up next: Bye

NFL championship odds: +4000

Overall record: 6-1 | Last week: Won 24-10 vs. Washington Football Team

Colin's thoughts: "The [Green Bay] Packers, to me, this year, have been somewhere [among] six, seven, eight. They don't feel like offensively they have a second receiver they trust."

Up next: Packers at Cardinals (8:20 p.m. ET Thursday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +1000

Overall record: 5-2 | Last week: Won 27-3 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Colin's thoughts: "[The Tennessee Titans] have placed the most players on IR in the league, and they're still red-hot. But they did lose to the [New York] Jets, and this is why I've got to keep them here. They've been a little hot and cold half to half."

Up next: Titans vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +1500

Overall record: 6-1 | Last week: Won 28-19 vs. Detroit Lions

Colin's thoughts: "I think Matt Stafford and [Los Angeles Rams head coach] Sean McVay, if they get a lead on you, they don't lose. McVay is 42-0 with a lead at the half. That's pretty good."

Up next: Rams at Texans (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +800

Overall record: 4-2 | Last week: Bye

Colin's thoughts: "I know they lost to Tennessee, but they outplayed them. I like [the Buffalo Bills] a lot. Upcoming schedule is weak. ... They're going to go on a big winning streak here."

Up next: Bills vs. Dolphins (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +550

Overall record: 5-1 | Last week: Bye

Colin's thoughts: "Say what you want about the Dallas Cowboys right now, folks, they're averaging 6.6 yards a play. That's the most in the NFL. ... They could be the first team in NFL history with two 1,000-yard rushers, Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, and two 1,000-yard receivers, CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper."

Up next: Cowboys at Vikings (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

NFL championship odds: +1100

Overall record: 7-0 | Last week: Won 31-5 vs. Houston Texans

Colin's thoughts: "[Arizona Cardinals QB] Kyler Murray leads the NFL in completion percentage, and that's important. Because we think of Kyler Murray as: Oh, flash, big plays. You know what? Kyler Murray is efficient."

Up next: Cardinals vs. Packers (8:20 p.m. ET Thursday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +900

Overall record: 6-1 | Last week: Won 38-3 vs. Chicago Bears

Colin's thoughts: "What you're seeing with [the Tampa Bay Buccaneers] is, as the league gets younger at quarterback, they get smarter and better at quarterback. ... This team has it all. They don't have a real weakness."

Up next: Buccaneers at Saints (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +500

Check out Cowherd's full breakdown of his Herd Hierarchy below:

