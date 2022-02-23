The Aaron Rodgers-Davante Adams connection: How elite is it?

Green Bay Packers
"Aaron Rodgers" and "offseason drama" have become somewhat synonymous over the last few seasons. 

And while the 10-time Pro-Bowler has seemingly been in constant turmoil with his Green Bay employer, one Rodgers bond that appears unbreakable is his relationship with star receiver Davante Adams

On Wednesday’s edition of "First Things First," Chris Broussard discussed the pair’s remarkable partnership on the field and why Adams’ free-agency destination might decide where Rodgers plays in 2022.  

"I think what [Rodgers] is waiting for is Davante Adams,'' Broussard said. "If the Packers franchise Davante or if they come to an agreement on a new contract, then I think Aaron Rodgers is going back. If Davante somehow ends up parting ways with the Packers, then I think he and Aaron could end up in the same place."

The Packers selected Adams with the 53rd overall pick in the 2014 draft, and the former Fresno State star ranged from good to great in six years with the Packers. 

However, the Matt LaFleur effect transformed Adams into an otherworldly talent.

Adams has finished in the top five in the NFL in receiving touchdowns and receiving yards in each of the last two seasons, and Rodgers has been the main benefactor of Adams’ dominance, easily eclipsing 4,000 passing yards and posting a career-best two-year stretch in passer rating in 2020 and 2021.

While quarterbacks are indeed famous for staring down a favorite target, no gunslinger leans on a receiver like Rodgers does Adams. In 2021, Adams was targeted on 32% of Rodgers’ pass attempts, a figure only matched by Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford last season. 

And over the last two seasons, Adams enjoys the highest percentage of targets among any wide receiver in the league.

Looking back further, Adams also has the most touchdowns (68) and playoff touchdowns (eight) among any receiver that Rodgers has played with since entering the league in 2005. Adams has also firmly entrenched himself among the greatest receivers in Green Bay history, setting single-season franchise records in touchdowns (18), receptions (123) and receiving yards (1,553) over the last few years, and he now has the second-most career receptions (669) in Packers history. 

Currently, Adams is the Packers’ all-time leader in playoff receiving yards (910) and playoff receptions (72), and ranks second all-time in Packers history in playoff receiving touchdowns (eight).

Finally, since 2018, Adams ranks first in the NFL in receiving yards (5,310), receptions (432), targets (614) and receiving TDs (47).

But this symbiotic, record-breaking partnership has the potential to fracture this offseason, or at least move on from Green Bay. 

After demanding a trade last season, Rodgers appears open to leaving Green Bay and has been linked with several teams just weeks into the offseason. Additionally, Adams becomes a free agent this offseason and will command up to $30 million dollars for his services next season. 

"First Things First" co-host Kevin Wildes said Wednesday that retaining the most successful quarterback-receiver duo in the league would show serious, "all-in" intent for the 2022 season, the kind of intent that might keep Rodgers in Green Bay. 

Looks like the folks in Lambeau have a small window in which to leap. 

