Green Bay Packers Could Aaron Rodgers be traded by the Packers before next season? 3 hours ago

Wherever Aaron Rodgers goes, the spotlight doesn't lag far behind.

Despite the fact that his team is no longer playing football this season, Rodgers remains one of the hottest topics in the NFL.

A large portion of that is his own doing. Rodgers made a guest appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday to discuss the Packers' disappointing season, his COVID controversy and his future plans.

Rodgers explained that he had yet to come to a decision on his future and that he needed time to "get away" for further evaluation. That process would involve some deep soul-searching as he evaluated his desire to continue playing.

"Can you still play? Do you still have the same commitment and enjoyment with the game, and do you wanna sign up for the grind again?" he questioned on the show.

"The only way of knowing that is to get away from it for a little bit, let your mind clear and think about the enormity of the task and what would bring you the most enjoyment — what's the best for your quality of life at that point.

"The uncertainty is not unsettling at all. It's almost exciting, thinking about what life is gonna look like moving forward," he added. "It's an interesting time because you're dealing with the grieving process of the season and knowing that that specific team of people won't be the same — there's always changes."

The one possibility that's not on the table for Rodgers, according to him, is free agency. That period begins March 16, which means Rodgers will likely come to his decision before then.

One route that remains open, however, is a potential trade.

If that path does develop for Green Bay, Kevin Wildes believes the best destination for Rodgers is the Steelers, with coach Mike Tomlin.

"The best spot for him to start fresh is Pittsburgh," Wildes said Wednesday on "First Things First."

"The Steelers have $41 million in cap space. You know that winning is at the forefront, and all the other excess stuff would be pushed away. I think it'd be best for the Steelers organization, the Packers and for Aaron Rodgers."

According to Nick Wright, though, Rodgers' options are incredibly limited.

"If the Packers were to trade him, I think Aaron might have a slightly overinflated idea of his place in the NFL marketplace right now. Let's say the Packers, who'd been to back-to-back NFC Championship games before this season, said, 'We'll trade Aaron because he wants to be traded, but we want to compete and trade him for another quarterback.' I wonder if Aaron recognizes how many teams, if they said no picks involved, one-for-one, would say no to the Packers."

In Chris Broussard's view, Rodgers shouldn't be testing the trade market at all.

"If I'm Aaron Rodgers, do I want to go to the AFC?" he asked.

"It's not about me putting up numbers or winning MVP awards or getting deep into the playoffs. It's about me getting to the Super Bowl and winning one."

While some might believe that Green Bay wouldn't dare deal away its potential MVP signal-caller, Greg Jennings said it's a real possibility.

"Maybe he sits down with the Packers, and they have a conversation, and they both agree to trade Aaron Rodgers," Jennings said.

"Would Matt LaFleur love Aaron Rodgers to be his quarterback? Of course. But he understands, 'If Aaron Rodgers is not my quarterback –– if we were to trade him, acquire assets and continue to build out our team –– we’ve been known to have great depth, great chemistry and great depth to where we can be competitive.' … I believe there's a strong possibility that the Packers are willing to entertain options as far as getting him out of there and moving on."

It's not just the futures of Green Bay and Aaron Rodgers that are up in the air. It's also the future of the league, if one of its greatest QBs finds a new home and, with it, renewed motivation to win.

