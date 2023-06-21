Aaron Rodgers' arrival in New York is like Brady's in TB, Whitehead says
The New York Jets have Aaron Rodgers on their roster, and because of that, their odds to win the Super Bowl have soared from where they were a year ago.
At least, that's what the oddsmakers are saying. But Jets fans and players have championship expectations as well.
Just ask safety Jordan Whitehead, who compared Rodgers' arrival in New York to that of a former teammate's in his old hometown, Tampa Bay.
"It was kind of the same situation I fell into when I was the Bucs," Whitehead said this week. "We had a great defense the year before and we just needed one piece that was missing. … I tell the guys it's kind of like déjà vu for me."
Noted Aaron Rodgers fan Craig Carton was in full agreement with Whitehead on his show Wednesday, and he expressed his confidence in the team's ability to attain a Lombardi trophy.
"Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Tampa Bay, Super Bowl, Yahtzee!" Carton exclaimed.
"I will say this, the New York Jets' defense, while they were not top-five statistically, they did not turn the ball over a lot. … If you were to look for a knock, they were not a top-five defense when it came to turnovers. But listen … He doesn't have to be Tom Brady. If he's Aaron Rodgers, they win the Super Bowl.
"[Whitehead] is comparing a rock star to a rock star. Veteran to a veteran. Won a Super Bowl before, won a Super Bowl before. … It's not a knock to say a guy's not Tom Brady. Tom Brady's a one of one. … Let's all put Tom Brady over here where he belongs. [Aaron Rodgers] is money."
Plaxico Burress was not on the same page as his cohost.
"Jordan Whitehead, I wouldn't go that far," Burress dissented. "You need more than one piece. You don't have a Rob Gronkowski, you don't have a Mike Evans. You don't have a Chris Godwin. And we all know that Aaron Rodgers ain't no Tom Brady. … By any stretch of imagination. And on top of that, the Bucs defense was better than the Jets defense."
Rodgers certainly has loads on pressure on his shoulders as he takes over New York's reins in year 1. But is Whitehead right to assign a Super Bowl expectation to his new QB?
