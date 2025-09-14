National Football League From Brandon Aubrey to Davante Adams: The 5 Plays That Defined NFL Week 2 Sunday Updated Sep. 14, 2025 10:53 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With no shortage of drama in Week 2 on Sunday – from witnessing the Eagles holding on against the Chiefs, or the Cowboys duking it out in overtime with the Giants – it might be hard to narrow it down to a handful of plays.

But that's where we come in. Here are the 5 plays that defined the Week 2 Sunday slate.

The Tush Push Finishes the Chiefs

The Tush Push caused more controversy this week after the Eagles used it not only to score their final touchdown but also to ice the game with a third-down conversion. That wasn’t actually the controversial part.

The problem was two-fold. First, it was that there was one instance where the Eagles offensive linemen were offsides, moving before the center had snapped. And then on the final instance, where they used it to ice the game, the officials couldn’t tell if Jalen Hurts fumbled the ball or not. That led FOX rules analyst Dean Blandino to say he’s "done with the tush push" because "it's a hard play to officiate."

ADVERTISEMENT

But the bottom line is simple: the Eagles beat the Chiefs. Again. Jalen Hurts is now the second QB to defeat Mahomes three straight times after Joe Burrow. And the Tush Push will remain a big reason why — at least until 2026.

Kenneth Walker’s Game-Sealing Touchdown

You probably saw (or will see) Steelers rookie Kaleb Johnson’s muffed kickoff return, which he abandoned for a Seahawks’ touchdown. That was a tough one. But Walker’s touchdown was the Seahawks’ positive play that shut the door on the Steelers.

On third-and-19 with goal-to-go, the Seahawks appeared to be resigning to a field goal attempt by running with Walker. Instead, he burst around the edge and found room to run all the way into the end zone for a touchdown. And by the way, Walker had not had a carry on the drive which Zach Charbonnnet led instead. Charbonnet finished the game with 15 carries for 10 yards and Walker had 13 carries for 105 yards and the touchdown.

Brandon Aubrey Ends Overtime Thriller

Are special teams that special? If you’re thinking, "No," well…

Brandon Aubrey would like a word.

The Cowboys kicker was in the conversation as the biggest star of the game, which featured two quarterbacks (Dak Prescott and Russell Wilson) over 350 passing yards and two receivers (CeeDee Lamb and Malik Nabers) over 100 receiving yards.

Aubrey hit a 64-yard field goal to send the game into overtime where he hit a 42-yarder to win it. He was 4/4 on the game for 3-pointers and 4/4 for point-after attempts.

Matthew Stafford Hits Davante Adams For Impressive TD

Caoch Sean McVay fueled the hype around Davante Adams in the Rams offense. I’ll be honest: I was skeptical. Adams is an aging receiver who didn’t look great in New York last year. And he didn’t exactly quiet skepticism in Week 1 when he posted a modest outing: four catches and 51 yards. But Adams showed up against the Titans — and at a key moment in the fourth quarter.

With 9:40 on the clock, Adams beat his 1-on-1 matchup and Stafford hit his new receiver in the back corner of the endzone. And, dang, these Rams are good.

The Packers might be the most complete NFC team. The Eagles are the defending champs. But don’t sleep on the Rams, who are as likely as anyone to end up in the NFC Championship Game.

Amon-Ra St. Brown’s Third Touchdown Gets Lions Over 50 Points

St. Brown was one of the loudest voices who said they’d be fine without Ben Johnson. He and Jared Goff got to the point where they were clearly tired of hearing the naysayers’ predictions that their offense would fall off. (And that falloff could make room for the Bears to make the playoffs under Johnson in Year 1.)

Well, it was Goff and St. Brown who let their play do the talking in Week 2. Against Johnson’s bears, the Lions were an absolute nightmare to contain. St. Brow scored his third touchdown and put the Lions over 50 points against the tean’s former offensive coordinator. He and the Bears were wholly outmatched.

Before joining FOX Sports as an NFL reporter and columnist, Henry McKenna spent seven years covering the Patriots for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and Boston Globe Media. Follow him on Twitter at @henrycmckenna .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?

share