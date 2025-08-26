National Football League
49ers WR Demarcus Robinson Suspended 3 Games for Substance Abuse Violation
Updated Aug. 26, 2025 5:12 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers receiver Demarcus Robinson was suspended by the NFL for the first three games of the season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

The NFL announced the ban on Tuesday before rosters had to be cut down to 53 players. The 49ers do not need to use a roster spot for Robinson until after the third game of the season on Sept. 21.

Robinson will miss games against Seattle, New Orleans and Arizona.

Robinson was punished after pleading no contest last month to a misdemeanor DUI charge. He appealed the ruling but ended up having to serve the three-game ban.

The 49ers are counting on Robinson this season to bolster their receiver group that has been depleted following the offseason trade of Deebo Samuel and a knee injury sidelining Brandon Aiyuk for at least the first month of the season.

The 30-year-old Robinson had 31 catches for 505 yards and seven touchdowns last season for the Los Angeles Rams.

The Niners have been dealing with several injuries at receiver with Jauan Jennings out for most of training camp with a calf injury, rookie Jordan Watkins out with a high ankle sprain and Jacob Cowing nursing a hamstring injury.

Jennings is also seeking a new contract, but there has been no resolution or timeline for his return.

Cowing is expected to miss at least the first month of the season.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

National Football League
San Francisco 49ers
