49ers vs. Raiders Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 9

The Las Vegas Raiders will visit the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in a Week 9 NFL showdown on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for 49ers vs. Raiders at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 8.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

Raiders @ 49ers Odds

Moneyline

49ers: -535

Raiders: +400

Spread

49ers -10: -108

Raiders +10: -112

Over/Under

Over 52.5: -102

Under 52.5: -118

Raiders @ 49ers Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

The Raiders have allowed at least 30 points in five straight games and give up the second-most points per game (28.8) in the NFL.

The 49ers rank fourth in scoring (28.1 PPG), first in yards per play (6.4) and first in red zone touchdown percentage (86.4%).

San Francisco has scored at least 20 points in every game this season, joining Buffalo as the only teams to do so.

Kirk Cousins ranks second in the NFL with 19 passing touchdowns and has thrown at least two in seven of eight starts.

The Pick: Over 52.5

How to Watch Raiders vs. 49ers