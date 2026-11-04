National Football League
National Football League
49ers vs. Raiders Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 9
Updated Nov. 8, 2026 1:06 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The Las Vegas Raiders will visit the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in a Week 9 NFL showdown on FOX.
Let’s take a look at the odds for 49ers vs. Raiders at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 8.
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Moneyline
- 49ers: -535
- Raiders: +400
Spread
- 49ers -10: -108
- Raiders +10: -112
Over/Under
- Over 52.5: -102
- Under 52.5: -118
From FOX Sports Research:
- The Raiders have allowed at least 30 points in five straight games and give up the second-most points per game (28.8) in the NFL.
- The 49ers rank fourth in scoring (28.1 PPG), first in yards per play (6.4) and first in red zone touchdown percentage (86.4%).
- San Francisco has scored at least 20 points in every game this season, joining Buffalo as the only teams to do so.
- Kirk Cousins ranks second in the NFL with 19 passing touchdowns and has thrown at least two in seven of eight starts.
How to Watch Raiders vs. 49ers
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA
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