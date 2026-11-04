National Football League
49ers vs. Raiders Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 9
National Football League

49ers vs. Raiders Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 9

Updated Nov. 8, 2026 1:06 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
FOX Sports Research

The Las Vegas Raiders will visit the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in a Week 9 NFL showdown on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for 49ers vs. Raiders at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 8. 

 

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 Las Vegas Raiders San Francisco 49ers Raiders @ 49ers Odds

Moneyline

  • 49ers: -535
  • Raiders: +400

Spread

  • 49ers -10: -108
  • Raiders +10: -112

Over/Under

  • Over 52.5: -102
  • Under 52.5: -118
 

 Las Vegas Raiders San Francisco 49ers Raiders @ 49ers Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research: 

  • The Raiders have allowed at least 30 points in five straight games and give up the second-most points per game (28.8) in the NFL.
  • The 49ers rank fourth in scoring (28.1 PPG), first in yards per play (6.4) and first in red zone touchdown percentage (86.4%).
  • San Francisco has scored at least 20 points in every game this season, joining Buffalo as the only teams to do so.
  • Kirk Cousins ranks second in the NFL with 19 passing touchdowns and has thrown at least two in seven of eight starts.

 Las Vegas Raiders San Francisco 49ers The Pick: Over 52.5

How to Watch Raiders vs. 49ers

 
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