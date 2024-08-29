National Football League 49ers signing Brandon Aiyuk to long-term deal keeps Super Bowl window wide open Published Aug. 29, 2024 8:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

After months of contentious negotiations that played out publicly on social media, several trade proposals and a three-week hold-in during training camp, Brandon Aiyuk reportedly accepted the deal the 49ers offered weeks ago.

But his reported four-year, $120 million contract extension with $76 million guaranteed is a pretty nice consolation prize nonetheless.

Aiyuk, the No. 25 overall selection of the 2020 draft, was entering the final year of his rookie deal, scheduled to make $14.1 million on his fifth-year option. Instead of trading him, the 49ers made Aiyuk one of the highest-paid receivers in the league and the highest-paid offensive player on the team. He is set to make $30 million annually.

Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson is at the top of the receiver market, signing a four-year extension for $140 million with an average annual value of $35 million. Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb signed a deal earlier this week that averages $34 million a year. A.J. Brown averages $32 million a year, followed by Amon-Ra St. Brown, Tyreek Hill and now Aiyuk at $30 million.

Despite trade offers from the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots that could have potentially paid him more money, Aiyuk and the 49ers decided the best way forward for everyone involved was for the explosive playmaker to stay on the roster as Brock Purdy's No. 1 receiver. Purdy, 24, and Aiyuk, 26, are now part of San Francisco's foundational pieces on offense moving forward.

Purdy posted a 124.0 QB rating last season when targeting Aiyuk, who finished with 75 receptions for 1,342 yards, seven touchdowns and a career-high 17.9 yards per catch, earning second-team All-Pro honors.

According to Next Gen Stats, Aiyuk also had a team-high 18 receptions for 267 yards and two touchdowns on third down last season. So, when Purdy and the 49ers needed a critical play on third down or wanted to create a chunk play down the field to get into scoring position, they dialed up Aiyuk's number.

With 11 days before the team's season opener against the New York Jets, the Aiyuk signing shows that 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch are fully committed to chasing a Super Bowl this season after falling short in an overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last season.

San Francisco has reached the NFC Championship Game in three of the last four seasons. With Aiyuk's deal done, Lynch and Shanahan can now turn their attention to addressing left tackle Trent Williams, who's holding out while seeking an adjusted contract that would pay him among the top offensive tackles in the league.

Williams, 36, is set to make $20.9 million in non-guaranteed salary for 2024, which puts the 11-time All-Pro at No. 5 in total compensation among tackles. Lynch told reporters it's a priority for the organization to make sure Williams is in the fold for the start of the season.

"There's good communication," Lynch said. "We're constantly working, throwing out ideas to try to have a breakthrough, and it just hasn't happened yet."

Can Brock Purdy & Co. finally win the Super Bowl?

The timing of the Aiyuk deal falls in line with the consummation of other contracts for core players San Francisco has extended over the years, including defensive end Nick Bosa, receiver Deebo Samuel, tight end George Kittle and linebacker Fred Warner.

While perhaps more contentious than those negotiations, ultimately the 49ers achieved their goal of keeping their talented group of playmakers together for at least one more season. And with regard to Aiyuk, the Niners apparently did it at their price.

Now, it's time to chase another Lombardi Trophy while the team's Super Bowl window remains open.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

