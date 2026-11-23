After a two-year battle of contract disputes and mounting injuries, the San Francisco 49ers are officially releasing wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

He will now be eligible to sign with any team in the NFL as he looks to finally resume his career after not playing an NFL game since October 2024. While it remains unclear which teams are ready to take a chance on him, the release at least gives him a clean slate to test the market.

If Aiyuk wants another opportuntity, plenty of teams have a need at pass-catcher. However, he has only been truly connected to the Washington Commanders since the offseason, largely due to his close relationship with quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Both Daniels and Aiyuk played together at Arizona State shortly before Aiyuk entered the 2021 NFL Draft. Daniels later transferred to LSU, enjoyed a stellar college career capped by a Heisman Trophy, and went on to become the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The 28-year-old has racked up 294 catches for 4,305 yards and 25 touchdowns since entering the league. After achieving a career-best 1,342 total receiving yards in 2023, Aiyuk agreed to a four-year extension, worth up to $120 million with the 49ers. He followed that up in 2024 with only 25 catches for 374 yards in seven games before a season-ending knee injury.

He hasn't played since, turning his hefty contract into a poor investment. But for teams needing help at the position, he offers much-needed veteran experience assuming he is fully bought in.

Aiyuk's social media presence and on-field tendencies have often made it seem like football wasn't his priority. Between his public social media outbursts directed at the 49ers, his displeasure with the organization ultimately turned the relationship toxic.

But after hiring sports agent Drew Rosenhaus in early November, he reconnected with the 49ers and worked toward a release.

Now, the 49ers-Aiyuk tenure is over, and both sides can finally move on. Following his reinstatement and official release, all eyes will shift to whether he can return to the field and which organization is willing to take a chance on him.