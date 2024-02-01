49ers' Nick Bosa on Chiefs tackles: 'They hold a lot'
As the San Francisco 49ers plan to slow down Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII, star linebacker Nick Bosa doesn't seem intimidated by those he'll line up against.
"They hold a lot," Bosa said when asked what stands out about Kansas City offensive tackles Donovan Smith and Jawaan Taylor.
The reporter who asked Bosa that question referenced Taylor being first in the NFL in penalties.
Taylor indeed led the sport with 19 penalties in the regular season, seven of them for holding and nine others being false starts; Smith committed six penalties, five of them for holding.
On the offensive line front, Kansas City is expected to be without All-Pro guard Joe Thuney, who missed its AFC Championship Game victory over the Baltimore Ravens due to a pectoral injury.
Bosa, a four-time Pro Bowler, totaled 10.5 sacks, 53 combined tackles and two forced fumbles in the regular season. He posted two sacks in San Francisco's NFC Championship Game win over the Detroit Lions.
As for this specific battle, Kansas City's offense averaged 246.4 passing yards (sixth in the NFL), 104.9 rushing yards (19th), 351.3 total yards (ninth) and 21.8 points (16th) per game. Meanwhile, San Francisco's defense surrendered just 214.2 passing yards (14th), 89.7 rushing yards (third), 303.9 total yards (eighth) and 17.5 points (third) per game.
Bosa, 26, was a rookie when the 49ers lost a heart-breaker to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, blowing a 10-point fourth-quarter lead. This is the first time San Francisco has reached the Super Bowl since that grueling loss, while Kansas City is in the championship game for the fourth time in five seasons.
