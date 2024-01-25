National Football League
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan: We don't call our fans the '12th man'
National Football League

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan: We don't call our fans the '12th man'

Published Jan. 25, 2024 9:11 p.m. ET

The San Francisco 49ers have home-field advantage against the Detroit Lions in Sunday's NFC Championship Game (6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), but head coach Kyle Shanahan doesn't want to hear their fans be compared to a particular NFC West rival.

"We don't call ‘em the 12th man here," Shanahan said Thursday when asked about the impact of San Francisco's home crowd being the 12th man, leading to laughter. "But our crowd's very important. Our crowd, I think, is the best in football. They travel extremely well; they don't have to travel this week. I hear the Lions fans travel pretty well. We love having home-field advantage. Our defense more than anything, our players coming out of the tunnel want to win it here; it's a huge deal. 

"It affects everybody, and I think always in sports — everyone likes playing at home — but in football, when it's loud, that truly is an advantage. That truly messes up what one side of the ball can do on the other team, and that's why it's very important that we're loud."

The 12th man is, of course, a reference to the Seattle Seahawks, whose fan base is famously known as being the "12th man" given the cranked up crowd volume for home games at Lumen Field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seattle had San Francisco's number for the better part of the last decade, stretching into the beginning of Shanahan's tenure (2017), winning 10 consecutive games and 15 of 17 matchups. That said, the 49ers have turned the tide of late, winning each of their last five games against the Seahawks, with all but one of them being two-plus-score affairs.

San Francisco's NFC divisional-round victory over the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium last week marked its sixth consecutive playoff victory at home. The 49ers haven't lost a home playoff game since the 2011 NFC Championship Game against the New York Giants.

San Francisco is a combined 64-51 in the regular season and 10-7 in the postseason under Shanahan.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Jim Harbaugh agrees to become next Chargers head coach

Jim Harbaugh agrees to become next Chargers head coach

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College Basketball
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Bracket Image NFL Playoff BracketNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image PodcastsDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes