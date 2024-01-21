National Football League
49ers' Deebo Samuel (shoulder) to undergo tests, uncertain for NFC title game
National Football League

49ers' Deebo Samuel (shoulder) to undergo tests, uncertain for NFC title game

Updated Jan. 21, 2024 12:43 p.m. ET

The San Francisco 49ers squeaked out a 24-21 win over the Green Bay Packers in Saturday night's NFC Divisional Round, but the health of Deebo Samuel remains in question.

The star wide receiver is having tests done on his left shoulder Sunday that could determine his availability for next week's NFC title game, NFL Network reported Sunday. For Samuel, who did not return Saturday after going down in the first half, it's the same shoulder that he banged up in the middle of the season which caused him to miss the better part of three games — all Niners losses. 

The veteran wideout was able to begin rehabbing right after the game and told people he believes "it's going to be OK," NFL Network added. The team is also reportedly optimistic that this setback isn't serious.

Samuel initially was sidelined — and examined for a head injury — after taking a big hit in the first quarter. He cleared the concussion protocol, but the shoulder injury ended his night early. He finished with two receptions for 24 yards. 

ADVERTISEMENT

With Samuel out, the Niners' offense struggled but rode two rushing scores from running back Christian McCaffrey and a 32-yard touchdown pass from Brock Purdy to tight end George Kittle in the comeback victory.

The 49ers will host the NFC Championship Game (FOX, 6:30 p.m. ET) next Sunday against the winner of today's Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Detroit Lions (3 p.m. ET) matchup. It will be the Niners' fourth title game appearance since drafting Samuel five years ago. The "wide-back" dynamo registered 60 receptions for 892 yards and seven touchdowns and ran for 225 yards and five touchdowns across 15 games in the regular season.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Jim Harbaugh next team odds: Chargers now huge favorites to land coach

Jim Harbaugh next team odds: Chargers now huge favorites to land coach

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Bracket Image NFL Playoff BracketNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes