National Football League 49ers' Deebo Samuel (shoulder) cleared for NFC Championship Game vs. Lions Updated Jan. 26, 2024 6:55 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (shoulder) was left off the team's injury report Friday, meaning he'll be active against the Detroit Lions this coming Sunday in the NFC Championship Game ( 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app ).

"Little scary at the beginning of the week, but being able to go full go today and no restrictions on him [Samuel] is definitely a good thing for us," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday.

Samuel injured his left shoulder — which originally forced him to miss two games and the bulk of a third in the regular season — in the first half of San Francisco's 24-21 divisional round victory over the Green Bay Packers last week and didn't return. Prior to suffering the injury, he had two receptions for 24 yards.

Samuel totaled 60 receptions for 892 yards and seven touchdowns and ran for 225 yards and five touchdowns across 15 games in the regular season.

The star receiver, who said that he was "kinda scared" when the injury transpired, detailed the process leading to him being cleared.

"Right when I figured out it wasn't the same thing as the Browns game, it was kinda relieving because it wasn't a fracture; it was just like a deep bruise," Samuel said Friday. "I'm talking about countless hours in here day in and day out just to get where we at right now."

On the other side, Lions center Frank Ragnow (knee, ankle, toe and back) will be "ready to go," head coach Dan Campbell said at his Friday media availability.

