National Football League 49ers DC Robert Saleh: 'You’re trying to stay two years ahead of the offense' Published May. 9, 2025 12:06 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Robert Saleh is back in a familiar place, as he has rejoined the San Francisco 49ers as the team's defensive coordinator under head coach Kyle Shanahan, a position he held from 2017-20 before leaving to become the head coach of the New York Jets.

Saleh discussed whether anything in his defense has changed since his first stint in the Bay Area.

"You’re always trying to stay two years ahead of the offense [trends]," Saleh said of his defensive approach at 49ers coordinator availability on Thursday. "When we went to the Jets, there were a lot of different things that we started to do. And, even now, while we have some things from the Jets, there’s stuff that has evolved over the course of the last four years here, and, obviously, with the league that there’s stuff happening. We’ve, over this offseason, a lot of really cool concepts, a lot of really cool things. Some things are the same; some things are the same from the Jets; some things are meshed; some things are coming in that's new."

"So, it’s like I said, we’re trying to stay a couple years ahead. A lot of it may seem similar, but there’s a lot of nuance that makes a difference."

After going a combined 10-22 from 2017-18, the 49ers were the breakout team of the 2019 season, going 13-3, earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC and later winning the NFC. Saleh's defense was the rock, as they were second in the NFL in total yards surrendered (281.8 per game), tied for fifth in sacks (48) and were eighth in points surrendered (19.4 per game). The following year, San Francisco was fifth in total yards surrendered (314.4 per game) despite being ravaged by injuries on both sides of the ball.

After the Jets finished last in total yards and points surrendered in Saleh's first season as head coach (2021), they finished fourth in both defensive categories in 2022 and third in total yards surrendered in 2023. Saleh was fired after the team's 2-3 start to the 2024 season and later joined the Green Bay Packers as an offensive consultant under head coach Matt LaFleur. New York went 20-36 under Saleh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brock Purdy and 49ers are reportedly 'not close' to a new deal

Saleh marks San Francisco's fourth defensive coordinator change since his departure following the 2020 season: DeMeco Ryans (2021-22), Steve Wilks (2023), Nick Sorensen (2024) and Saleh (2025).

Last season, the 49ers were 29th in points surrendered (25.6 per game), 18th in rushing yards surrendered (124.6 per game), eighth in total yards surrendered (317.4 per game) and fifth in passing yards surrendered (192.8 per game).

This offseason, San Francisco released linebacker Leonard Floyd and defensive tackles Javon Hargrave and Maliek Collins, while losing safety Talanoa Hufanga and linebacker Dre Greenlaw to free agency. It added defensive backs Richie Grant, Tre Brown and Jason Pinnock, among others. The 49ers then went defense with each of their first five selections in the 2025 NFL Draft, beginning with Georgia defensive end Mykel Williams (No. 11), Texas defensive tackle Alfred Collins (No. 43) and Oklahoma State linebacker Nick Martin (No. 75).

San Francisco is coming off a 6-11 season that saw it finish last in the NFC West and miss the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League San Francisco 49ers New York Jets

share