4 Takeaways from the Rams' Win Over the Ravens

It may not have been pretty, but the Rams are back in the win column.

Los Angeles' offense wasn't sharp and Puka Nacua suffered an injury, but it improved to 4-2 with a 17-3 win over the Ravens. Baltimore, meanwhile, finally got its running game going, but that only translated to three points. The Ravens are 1-5 and have lost four straight.

These are my takeaways:

1. Rams defense holds firm late

The Ravens got inside the Rams’ 30-yard line twice in their final three drives but came away with zero points.

Baltimore's first turnover ended a 13-play drive at the end of the third quarter, with quarterback Cooper Rush and wide receiver Zay Flowers botching a handoff exchange that was recovered by Tyler Davis. On the Ravens’ next possession, a 17-play series that reached the red zone, the Rams forced a turnover on downs.

Baltimore ate up 16:45 between those two drives and had nothing to show for it. The Ravens couldn’t score on their final eight possessions, which included three takeaways and four turnovers on downs forced by Los Angeles.

The Rams’ defense stepped up in a big way Sunday, helping a Matthew Stafford-led offense that wasn’t sharp in Baltimore.

"Found a way to win" — Matthew Stafford on Rams' gritty win over Ravens Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford credits defense for gritty win over the Baltimore Ravens.

2. Ravens’ defense looks … better

On paper, this looked like it would be an ugly matchup for the Ravens’ defense, which had been historically awful entering this week. Baltimore gave up 177 points in its first five games, the most through five games of any season in franchise history.

A matchup with a potent Rams offense that featured Stafford, Puka Nacua and Davante Adams was not what the doctor ordered. But Baltimore looked competent defensively, albeit in a loss.

Of course, the Ravens offense made it difficult for the defense with its turnovers (three), one of which led to a Rams touchdown. Still, Baltimore was more sound fundamentally than it had been through the first five weeks, and made fewer mistakes. The unit also had a fourth-and-3 stop at its own 6-yard line early in the fourth quarter, when the Rams had a chance to extend their lead to three scores.

Baltimore got a big boost with All-Pro defensive backs Kyle Hamilton and Marlon Humphrey back in the lineup.

3. Derrick Henry gets back on track

Over his last four games, the superstar running back was held to 148 yards combined. Against the Rams, he had 122 on 24 carries (5.1 yards per carry), with 90 of those coming in the first half.

Offensive play-caller Todd Monken went away from Henry in the second half with the Ravens facing a deficit — the veteran had just eight carries after halftime — but getting the five-time Pro Bowler back going is a big development for Baltimore’s offense, which is expected to get quarterback Lamar Jackson back after next week’s bye.

4. Puka Nacua's injury scare

Early in the second quarter, Rams star receiver Puka Nacua injured his foot going up for a contested target in the end zone, where he came down awkwardly. He went to the locker room and was initially listed as questionable to return but did eventually get back on the field. The third-year pro didn’t register a stat after the second quarter, though, finishing with two catches on three targets for 28 yards, all of which came in the second.

Nacua’s status moving forward is unclear in the immediate aftermath of the game. He had entered Week 6 leading the NFL in receptions (52) and receiving yards (588).

4 ½. "They’re the Ravens, and they usually figure out a way"

Those were Tom Brady’s words on the FOX broadcast in the final seconds of Rams-Ravens.

That sentiment stands out because it speaks to the reputation that Baltimore has built — really the only thing we have to cling on to right now about the Ravens, now 1-5. FOX's Jay Glazer reporting that Jackson should return shortly after Baltimore’s bye (if not immediately), which gives an ailing defense more time to get healthy. We already saw strides on that side of the ball Sunday with the return of Hamilton and Humphrey.

Brighter days are ahead for the Ravens.

Ben Arthur is an NFL reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .