The Chiefs and Bills meet on Thanksgiving night, and I'm getting Patrick Mahomes with a field goal?

I'm thankful.

Here is how I'm wagering the holiday weekend in the professional football ranks.

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Again, Patrick Mahomes getting a field goal in a regular-season game? Sign me up.

The Chiefs' offense has been playing its best football in years over the last month. I understand the competition hasn't been great, but great teams should beat the heck out of bad defenses.

Kansas City finally has a wide receiver corps good enough for a complete passing game. The Chiefs might also have the best running back duo in the NFL, which will continue to matter as Kenneth Walker III works through a lower-leg injury.

I do worry about the Chiefs' offensive line against the Bills' defensive line. That's an advantage for Buffalo, but I trust Mahomes and Andy Reid to have a plan to navigate it.

The Chiefs' defense has been great, but it hasn't played an offense like the Bills, which is multidimensional with quarterback Josh Allen and running back James Cook.

That said, Allen hasn't played like an MVP. He's seventh in EPA per play but only 14th in completion percentage, with 14 touchdown passes and nine interceptions. He adds plenty with his legs, which is what makes him such a dangerous quarterback, and that's where I look first for a wager in this game.

I love taking Allen's rushing yards Over in monster Bills games. This is where his legs are such an advantage: third-down rushing attempts and late scrambles for yards. Allen has crushed the Chiefs with his legs over the years, and I'll keep believing in that here.

The weather might also be a factor. Both passing games could suffer in the wind and rain, which makes running the ball even more important.

Schwartz's Pick: Josh Allen Over 40 rushing yards

Lastly, I'm taking the Chiefs to cover.

It worries me a bit that Kansas City can't seem to win or cover against Buffalo in the regular season. It feels like the Chiefs hold some things back against the Bills, knowing they'll likely see them again in the postseason.

But this is the best the Chiefs have played entering a Bills game in years, and I believe they want to win this one. They're also starting a brutal stretch of games that will define their season, and they need to start it with a win.