2026 NFL Odds: Will There Be A First-Time Super Bowl Winner?

Winning the Super Bowl isn't for everyone, but 12 teams are holding out hope this season.

Well, maybe not all 12 — but a handful of them.

The Brewers won their first World Series in franchise history last week. Could the NFL crown a first-time champion this season, too?

Let's check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 4, as well as what to know about each franchise's playoff history.

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First-Time Super Bowl Winner Odds

Yes: +145

No: -175

Teams To Never Win Super Bowl

Cincinnati Bengals

Best finish: Lost Super Bowls XVI, XXIII, LVI

Super Bowl odds: +1400 (eighth)

Buffalo Bills

Best finish: Lost Super Bowls XXV, XXVI, XXVII, XXVIII

Super Bowl odds: +600 (second)

Cleveland Browns

Best finish: Five Conference Championship Game losses

Super Bowl odds: +15000 (T-23rd)

Arizona Cardinals

Best finish: Lost Super Bowl XLIII

Super Bowl odds: +70000 (27th)

Los Angeles Chargers

Best finish: Lost Super Bowl XXIX

Super Bowl odds: +100000 (T-Last)

Atlanta Falcons

Best finish: Lost Super Bowls LI, XXXIII

Super Bowl odds: +8400 (20th)

Jacksonville Jaguars

Best finish: Three Conference Championship Game losses

Super Bowl odds: +950 (third)

Detroit Lions

Best finish: Two Conference Championship Game losses

Super Bowl odds: +1900 (T-10th)

Carolina Panthers

Best finish: Lost Super Bowls XXXVIII, 50

Super Bowl odds: +7000 (18th)

Houston Texans

Best finish: Seven divisional round losses

Super Bowl odds: +3500 (14th)

Tennessee Titans

Best finish: Lost Super Bowl XXXIV

Super Bowl odds: +100000 (T-Last)

Minnesota Vikings

Best finish: Lost Super Bowls IV, VIII, IX, XI

Super Bowl odds: +1900 (T-10th)

What To Know

A franchise winning its first Super Bowl isn't all that common.

The last time it happened was back in Super Bowl LII (2017-18 season), when the Philadelphia Eagles took home the Lombardi Trophy for the first time. Since then, Philly has made it back to two more championship games, losing to Kansas City in Super Bowl LVII and beating K.C. in Super Bowl LIX. Prior to that, the last team to win its first Super Bowl was the Saints in Super Bowl XLIV (2009-10 season).

In the last 30 years, only 13 franchises have won it all: Seattle, Philadelphia, New England, Kansas City, Denver, Green Bay, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, New Orleans, Indianapolis, Tampa Bay, the New York Giants and the Rams (St. Louis and Los Angeles).

In terms of this year, 12 teams will have another crack at it, including three teams in the top eight on the Super Bowl oddsboard.

Buffalo has been close in recent years, but has struggled to get past other AFC big dogs. It has made the postseason every year from 2019 to 2025, and in that span, has four losses to Kansas City, one to Denver, one to Cincinnati and one to Houston.

As for the Bengals, they took down the Chiefs in the 2021 AFC Championship Game, but fell just short against the Rams in Super Bowl LVI, losing 23-20 after a controversial pass interference call at the end of the game. The next year, Cincy fell to Kansas City in the AFC title game rematch, and the Bengals have not been back to the playoffs since.

The Jaguars are currently third on the Super Bowl oddsboard but have never advanced past the AFC Championship Game.