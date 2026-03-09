2026 NFL Odds: Did Bills Truly Land New No. 1 Wideout?

The Bills took a big swing this offseason.

Only time will tell if it's a big whiff.

Buffalo sent a second-round pick to the Chicago Bears for wide receiver DJ Moore, giving Josh Allen what is likely to be his new No. 1 option on the outside.

What can Allen & Co. expect from Moore in his first season with the squad? Let's check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of March 9.

DJ Moore regular-season receiving yards

Over 749.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 749.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

The Over/Under isn't very high for Moore as he heads to the AFC East — but it appears to be for good reason.

Moore, 28, has had four 1,000-yard seasons in his eight-year career, but three of those came in his first four years. The last time he crossed the 1,000-yard mark was in 2023, his first season in Chicago.

In 2024, he tallied 966 receiving yards in 17 starts, and last season, he registered a career-low 682 receiving yards in 17 starts.

Furthermore, he only had 50 receptions last season, also the lowest total of his career, and he has never made the Pro Bowl.

Still, Moore does have some positives working in his favor.

He did have six touchdowns last season, and moreover, he hasn't missed a game in five consecutive seasons.

The best ability is availability.

Allen's top target through the air for the past two seasons has been Khalil Shakir, who caught 72 balls for 719 yards and four scores last year, and finished with 76 receptions, 821 yards and four touchdowns in 2024.