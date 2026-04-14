2026 NFL Draft: Where Will the Top Wide Receivers Land?

Finding a dominant wide receiver should be one of the top priorities for any NFL team looking to make a deep playoff run heading into the 2026 season. Getting one in the draft is certainly preferable, too.

Look no further than the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. They selected Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the first round of the 2023 draft. By the end of Smith-Njigba's third season, he was an Offensive Player of the Year winner and arguably the best player on a title team, receiving the richest contract for a wide receiver in NFL history this offseason as a result.

Teams searching for an explosive playmaker on the perimeter are in luck, as this year’s draft is loaded with talented pass catchers ready to make the transition to the NFL. FOX Sports NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang recently wrote in his top 150 prospects ranking that wide receiver is among the deepest positions in this year's class, and our Bucky Brooks has also lauded the depth at wide receiver in this year's draft.

So, let’s take a closer look at 10 of the top receiver prospects from this year’s draft and which team would be a good fit for what they can do on the field.

Ted Hurst, Georgia State: Kansas City Chiefs

Ted Hurst is looking to be the next small school wide receiver to make it big in the NFL. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

2025 stats: 71 receptions, 1,004 receiving yards, 6 receiving touchdowns

Kansas City could use a big, explosive playmaker that can stretch the field, providing Patrick Mahomes with another dynamic option on the perimeter. At 6-foot-4 and 206 pounds with a 4.42 40-yard time, Hurst provides that option in Day 2 of this year’s draft, allowing the Chiefs to focus on replenishing the defense with the team’s two first-round picks.

Hurst has good hands and can make plays after the catch, making him a good fit in head coach Andy Reid’s version of the West Coast offense. A longtime NFL Scout told me Hurst is one of the most underrated prospects in this year’s draft. Hurst finished with 71 receptions for 1,004 and six touchdowns in his final season at Georgia State.

Projected draft slot: No. 74 overall

Malachi Fields, Notre Dame: New Orleans Saints

Malachi Fields might be one of the most physically imposing wide receivers in this year's draft. (Photo by Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

2025 stats: 36 receptions, 630 receiving yards, 5 receiving touchdowns

At 6-4 and 220 pounds, Fields is a sure-handed receiver who can consistently win at the catch point. While his 4.61 40-yard time at the NFL Scouting Combine isn’t going to turn heads, the former high school quarterback has developed into a solid route runner and should transition into a solid, boundary X receiver in the pros.

New Orleans head coach Kellen Moore and second-year quarterback Tyler Shough could use another receiver opposite Chris Olave. Fields also brings versatility as a big-bodied inside at slot receiver to work the middle of the field.

Projected draft slot: No. 73 overall

Zachariah Branch, Georgia: Las Vegas Raiders

Zachariah Branch was also dynamic punt return. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

2025 stats: 81 receptions, 811 receiving yards, 6 receiving touchdowns

Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak failed to land his former player in Seattle, with Rashid Shaheed staying with the Seattle Seahawks in free agency, but he should secure an explosive playmaker for Fernando Mendoza here in Branch. The Georgia product has easy gas, running a 4.35 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Branch spent the majority of his time in the slot at Georgia and can likely serve as a gadget guy in Kubiak’s West Coast, outside zone scheme. Branch also averaged 13.3 yards per punt return during his college career.

Projected draft slot: No. 67 overall

Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee: San Francisco 49ers

Chris Brazzell offers an intriguing combination of size and speed. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

2025 stats: 62 receptions, 1,017 yards, 9 receiving touchdowns

The 49ers secured an experienced, consistent playmaker who can move the chains by signing Mike Evans in free agency. But adding Brazzell brings a big, speedy receiver who can stretch the field on the perimeter, keeping defenses honest in the back end. At 6-4 and 198 pounds, Brazzell ran a 4.37 40-yard time at the NFL Scouting Combine, so he has plenty of speed to get deep.

A former receiver in college, San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan has a knack for developing receivers, along with a veteran experienced receiver coach in passing game coordinator Leonard Hankerson. San Francisco had just four passing plays of 40-plus yards last season, tied for 29th in the NFL. The 49ers could use another explosive athlete to threaten the defense deep.

Projected draft slot: No. 54 overall

Denzel Boston, Washington: Buffalo Bills

Denzel Boston has been one of the top wide receivers in the Big Ten over the last couple of seasons. (Photo by Blake Dahlin/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

2025 stats: 62 receptions, 881 receiving yards, 11 receiving touchdowns

Boston is a big, physical receiver who consistently won at the catch point and had a knack for making clutch plays at critical moments for the Huskies. His top-end speed is a concern, but Boston is a solid route runner with sticky hands and an underrated ability to make plays after the catch.

Boston would be a good fit for Josh Allen in Buffalo, giving the Bills another receiver on the perimeter who can stretch the field vertically and win jump balls in the red zone.

Projected draft slot: No. 26 overall

KC Concepcion, Texas A&M: Cleveland Browns

KC Concecpcion is one the top playmakers in this draft. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

2025 stats: 61 receptions, 919 receiving yards, 9 receiving touchdowns

Looking for help offensively to support Shedeur Sanders, the addition of Concepcion would provide an all-around playmaker at the receiver position for the Browns. Concepcion is excellent at creating separation and making plays after the catch.

Concepcion has been compared favorably to Zay Flowers, someone Cleveland head coach and offensive guru Todd Monken is familiar with from his time in Cleveland. He’s also garnered comparisons to another talented slot receiver in Doug Baldwin. Concepcion’s versatility, toughness and work ethic should make for a successful transition in Cleveland.

Projected draft slot: No. 24 overall

Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State: Philadelphia Eagles

Jordyn Tyson might be the most talented wide receiver in this year's draft, but he's also dealt with a handful of injuries. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

2025 stats: 61 receptions, 711 receiving yards, 8 receiving touchdowns

Tyson’s uber-talented, with perhaps the best skill set of any receiver in this year’s draft. However, the Arizona State product’s long injury history is concerning for NFL front offices. Tyson suffered a torn ACL in 2022, a broken collarbone in 2024 and hamstring issues in 2025, forcing him to miss games in all four of his college seasons.

It will be up to a traditionally competitive team like Philadelphia to provide a solid foundation and workout regimen for Tyson, setting him up for success so they can take advantage of his immense talent. And with a potential A.J. Brown trade looming, the Eagles add another playmaker for Jalen Hurts.

Projected draft slot: No. 23 overall

Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana: Los Angeles Rams

Omar Cooper Jr. was one of the top touchdown-getters in college football in 2025. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

2025 stats: 69 receptions, 937 receiving yards, 13 receiving touchdowns

Cooper isn’t the most polished route runner, but he’s physical at the catch point and can consistently make the first defender miss after the catch. Cooper is also a willing blocker and those are attributes Sean McVay values at the receiver position.

The Rams have one of the best receiver coaches in the business in Eric Yarber, and he can improve Cooper as a route runner. With the off-field issues with Puka Nacua, Cooper provides the Rams with a receiver who has a similar skill set as insurance. Cooper’s 20 receiving touchdowns over the last two seasons also stand out.

Projected draft slot: No. 13 overall

Makai Lemon, USC: Miami Dolphins

Makai Lemon has been lauded for his ability to make plays in the middle of the field. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

2025 stats: 79 receptions, 1,156 receiving yards, 11 receiving touchdowns

Miami traded the team’s best receiver to the Denver Broncos in Jaylen Waddle and needs to add more talent to the receiver room. Lemon offers a versatile playmaker who can line up all over the formation, developing into a security blanket for new quarterback Malik Willis.

While there are concerns about Lemon’s top-end speed, the USC product is physical, has a knack for finding the end zone and can consistently make things happen after the catch. Lemon will be a good fit for offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, who coached Deebo Samuel while in San Francisco.

Projected draft slot: No. 11 overall

Carnell Tate, Ohio State: Washington Commanders

Carnell Tate is widely viewed as the top wide receiver in this year's draft. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

2025 stats: 51 receptions, 875 receiving yards, 9 receiving touchdowns

If the Cleveland Browns draft an offensive tackle at No. 6, the door should be open for the Commanders to select the top receiver in this year’s draft with the seventh overall pick. Washington needs to add another playmaker to help take pressure off quarterback Jayden Daniels as he returns to play from a season-ending elbow injury. The Commanders get the most complete receiver in this year’s draft in Tate.

At 6-2 and 194 pounds, Tate has excellent hands and is a polished route runner. He was coached at Ohio State by one of the best receiver coaches in college in Brian Hartline, so he understands the nuances of playing the position. The Buckeyes have an impressive lineage of receivers who have gone on to have successful NFL careers. And Tate joins one of them in Washington with No. 1 receiver Terry McLaurin.

Projected draft slot: No. 7 overall