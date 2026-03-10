2026 NFL Coach of the Year Odds: John Harbaugh Favored Early

After leading New England's impressive 14-3 regular-season campaign, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was named 2025 NFL Coach of the Year.

He held steady as the heavy favorite to win the award for the last few weeks of the season.

The Pats started 2025 off 1-2, then won 10 in a row before losing to the Bills in Week 15. Vrabel's success continued into the postseason, as he shepherded his squad to a Super Bowl appearance — a game it lost 29-13 to Seattle.

And while next NFL season is still more than five months away, bettors are already diving into the odds for which coach could take home the award at the end of 2026.

Here are the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of March 12.

Coach of the Year 2026

John Harbaugh (Giants): +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Jesse Minter (Ravens): +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Joe Brady (Bills): +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Robert Saleh (Titans): +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Kellen Moore (Saints): +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Mike McCarthy (Steelers): +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Kevin Stefanski (Falcons): +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Brian Schottenheimer (Cowboys): +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Jim Harbaugh (Chargers): +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Todd Monken (Browns): +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Klint Kubiak (Raiders): +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Ben Johnson (Bears): +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Aaron Glenn (Jets): +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Matt LaFleur (Packers): +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Dan Campbell (Lions): +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Shane Steichen (Colts): +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Here is what to know about the oddsboard:

The Favorite: After 18 years of coaching the Ravens, Baltimore fired John Harbaugh. Then about a week later, on Jan. 26, the New York Giants hired the veteran head coach on a five-year deal worth more than $100 million. During his time with the Ravens, he won one Super Bowl, was named AP Coach of the Year once and went 193-124 overall (13-11 in the playoffs).

Steelers' New Mike: After Mike Tomlin stepped down as Pittsburgh's head coach, the Steelers' search led them to hire another Mike, as in McCarthy. As the head coach of the Packers from 2006 to 2018, McCarthy won Super Bowl XLV. He eventually was named head coach of the Cowboys and led Dallas from 2020 to 2024. While in Dallas, he achieved a 49-35 regular-season record, including three consecutive 12-win seasons and two NFC East titles.

Lion Longshot: What Detroit's Dan Campbell has done for the Lions since taking over as head coach in 2021 has been remarkable. They went from 3-13 in 2021 and 9-8 in 2022, to being real contenders in 2023 and 2024, with 12-5 and 15-2 records, respectively. While he has finished as a runner-up in the race for Coach of the Year, he's never won the award. Could 2026 be the season that he finally takes home the trophy?