National Football League
2026 Minnesota Vikings Schedule: Win-Loss Record Prediction and Full List of Games
National Football League

2026 Minnesota Vikings Schedule: Win-Loss Record Prediction and Full List of Games

Published May. 14, 2026 11:03 p.m. ET
Henry McKenna
Henry McKenna
NFL Reporter
Ralph Vacchiano
Ralph Vacchiano
NFL Reporter
Rob Rang
Rob Rang
NFL Draft Analyst

Sound the Gjallarhorn, Vikings fans as Minnesota’s 2026 schedule has officially arrived, giving fans a first look at the road ahead. 

The slate features four primetime showdowns along with critical NFC North matchups that could shape the playoff race. Now, the Vikings officially know the path they’ll need to navigate in hopes of making a postseason run.

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Vikings' Full 2026 Schedule

Week 1: Sept. 13 vs. Green Bay Packers
Week 2: Sept 20 @ Chicago Bears
Week 3: Sept 27 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 4: Nov. 4 vs. Miami Dolphins
Week 5: Nov. 11 vs. New Orleans Saints
Week 6: BYE
Week 7: Oct. 25 vs. Indianapolis Colts
Week 8: Nov. 1 @ Detroit Lions
Week 9: Nov. 9 vs. Buffalo Bills (Monday)
Week 10: Nov. 15 @ Green Bay Packers
Week 11: Nov. 22 @ San Francisco 49ers (in Mexico City)
Week 12: Nov. 29 vs. Atlanta Falcons
Week 13: Dec. 6 vs. Carolina Panthers
Week 14: Dec. 12 @ New England Patriots (Thursday)
Week 15: Dec. 20 vs. Detroit Lions
Week 16: TBD vs. Washington Commanders
Week 17: Jan. 1 @ New York Jets
Week 18: TBD vs. Chicago Bears

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Vikings' 2026 Season Prediction

While some see a contender after the addition of quarterback Kyler Murray, our own Henry McKenna predicts a 9-8 finish for the Vikings, leaving them well short of the NFC North crown. 

"The discount for Kyler Murray was incredible. The quarterback-value contract did not, however, embolden the Minnesota Vikings to go out and fix their many problems. In fact, they shipped off edge Jonathan Greenard, one of their best players, in a trade. And without much of a free agency class (due to cap constraints), the Vikings will have to rely upon their rookie defensive linemen Caleb Banks and Domonique Orange to contribute right away. Given Banks’ injury history (a 300-pound man with foot issues), I have concerns. Last year was the year when they were supposed to contend. Because that flopped, this might have to be their get-right year."

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Vikings' 2026 Projected Win Total

The Vikings' projected win total for the 2026 season currently sits at 8.5 wins at FanDuel Sportsbook. Their odds to win the Super Bowl sit at +5000, making them a longshot to win it all. Their odds to make the playoffs are +190.

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Vikings' Notable Offseason Moves

The Vikings have had a relatively quiet offseason, especially after moving on from general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and working through cap constraints. They parted ways with several veterans, including defensive linemen Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen, while also trading edge rusher Jonathan Greenard to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Despite financial limitations, Minnesota still managed to make a handful of notable moves. The Vikings signed quarterback Kyler Murray to a one-year deal worth the league minimum, added former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre and used some of the cap space created by the Greenard trade to bring in former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings.

The Vikings also made one of the more surprising picks of the first round by selecting defensive tackle Caleb Banks at No. 18 overall out of Florida. Banks is expected to contribute immediately on the defensive line alongside Iowa State third-round pick Domonique Orange and Jalen Redmond.

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How We've Assessed The Vikings' Offseason

Following the draft, our Ralph Vacchiano placed the Vikings at No. 17 in his power rankings

"Trading away edge rusher Jonathan Greenard hurts their defense, especially their pass rush. But at least they stacked the middle with Florida DT Caleb Banks (6-6, 327) and Iowa State DT Domonique Orange (6-2, 322) in Rounds 1 and 3," Vacchiano wrote.

Following a quiet offseason, the first draft class under interim GM Rob Brzezinski earned a C+ grade from our draft analyst, Rob Rang. 

"This is a class that could pay off big — or completely flop," Rang wrote. 

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