2025 Washington Commanders Depth Chart Heading into NFL Week 1
Updated Sep. 3, 2025 10:30 a.m. ET
The Washington Commanders begin the 2025 season with optimism after making last year's NFC Championship. As they build toward long-term success, here’s how the depth chart is shaping up heading into NFL Week 1.
Washington Commanders 2025 Depth Chart
Offense
- QB: Jayden Daniels, Marcus Mariota, Josh Johnson
- RB: Austin Ekeler, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Chris Rodriguez, Jeremy McNichols
- WR: Deebo Samuel, Jaylin Lane
- LWR: Terry McLaurin
- RWR: Noah Brown, Luke McCaffrey
- TE: Zach Ertz, John Bates, Ben Sinnott, Colson Yankoff
- LT: Laremy Tunsil, Trent Scott
- LG: Brandon Coleman, Chris Paul
- C: Tyler Biadasz
- RG: Andrew Wylie, Nick Allegretti
- RT: Josh Conerly, George Fant
Defense
- LDE: Dorance Armstrong, Deatrich Wise, Javontae Jean-Baptiste
- DT: Javon Kinlaw, Jer’Zhan Newton
- NT: Daron Payne, Eddie Goldman
- RDE: Von Miller, Jacob Martin
- WLB: Frankie Luvu, Nick Bellore, Ale Kaho
- MLB: Bobby Wagner, Jordan Magee, Kain Medrano
- NB: Mike Sainristil, Noah Igbinoghene
- LCB: Trey Amos, Jonathan Jones
- SS: Will Harris, Percy Butler, Tyler Owens
- FS: Quan Martin, Jeremy Reaves
- RCB: Marshon Lattimore
Special Teams
- K: Matt Gay
- P: Tress Way
- H: Tress Way
- KR: Austin Ekeler
- PR: Jaylin Lane, Luke McCaffrey
- LS: Tyler Ott
How to watch Giants vs. Commanders in Week 1
- Date: Sunday, September 7
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
